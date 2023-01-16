Read full article on original website
Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93
Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
Preview: Superman And Family Fly Again In ‘Action Comics’ #1050
Writer: Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams. Artist: Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, Marguerite Sauvage. Action Comics #1051 begins a new format for DC’s most action-packed title, offering not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the entire Super-Family! Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world’s relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El’s transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun. But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself. Then, in Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising, Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age…and battling the Doombreaker?! And finally, Power Girl returns in part one of a three-part story spinning out of Lazarus Planet! This issue marks the first appearance of new characters, new costumes, and a new era of Action Comics! It all starts here!”
DC Comics’ Reveals A First Look At ‘I Am Batman’ #18
“Jace Fox is on the most urgent mission of his tenure as Batman: to save the life of his mother. At war with the domestic terror group called the Moral Authority, Jace fights a relentless battle alongside his sister Tiffany and a new hero who bridges DC’s past, present, and future as I Am Batman comes to a spectacular and emotional close.”
The Monthly Megazine #452: Twice The Firepower, Twice The Thrills, Plus The Return Of One-Eyed Jack?
Welcome once more to The Monthly Megazine – doing just what it says, taking you through the latest goings-on in the sister monthly to 2000 AD. The first Megazine of 2023 and we’re settling nicely into the new format now. Gone is the bagged graphic novel collection and instead we have the reprint material as part of the new squarebound design. So it’s all the usual five ongoing new strips, including continuations of Storm Warning: Dead & Gone, Dark Judges: Death Metal Planet, Devlin Waugh: Karma Police, and Surfer: Book Two, plus that new ‘One-Eyed Jacks’ storyline in Judge Dredd, bringing together hard bitten 7’0s New York cop Jack McBane and one Joseph Dredd – but how? Then we have the reprints, with the second issues of two IDW Dreddworld comics, Judge Dredd: Year One and Mega-City Two, plus a sampler reprint from the One-Eyed Jack collection from the 70s.
Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #11 From DC Black Label
“It’s been 11 days since he was poisoned on a mission that went sideways and Christopher Chance has finally solved his own murder. But is it too late to save himself?! The penultimate chapter to the Eisner-nominated series will leave readers stunned!”. The Human Target #11 is out Tuesday...
Hyper-Visual Psychedelic Refurb Of Kraig Rasmussen’s Science Fiction Anthology ‘Odds & Ends’ Hits Zoop
Compiled from over a decade of experimental science fiction comics, film & TV pitch comics, and unseen personal works, Odds & Ends Vol. 1 & 2 from Kraig Rasmussen and Monkeygong is now live on Zoop. Designed and edited as a record of artistic growth, Odds & Ends collects newly...
House Of X Extra: Previewing ‘Sins Of Sinister’ #1
I would normally present all the various X-Men previews under one umbrella title, as regular readers will know, but with Sins of Sinister #1 being something bigger, something different, I felt it deserved more of a spotlight. So, enjoy the preview ahead of my usual round up of X-Men previews early next week.
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2315: Angry? Positively Vexxed
Since 1977 2000 AD has been the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic, and every week we give you a glimpse inside the new Prog… it’s The Weekly 2000 AD. Well, last week I was very late with my Weekly 2000 AD, this week I’ve got it down to just late. (Cough Hack Bleurgh, etc.)
Preview: Another Doctor Missing In ‘A Legacy Of Violence’ #4
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a first look at A Legacy of Violence #4, dropping next Wednesday from writer Cullen Bunn, artist Andrea Mutti, and letterer Rus Wooton. Nick survived his confrontation with the killer, but definitely worse for wear. Meanwhile, one of the other doctors has gone missing as Nick’s flashbacks have gotten out of control. What does the killer have planned for them now? And what are his plans for Nick?
One Piece Diaries #44: Thriller Bark Arc #2
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
Cyberpunk And Film Noir Smashed Together: Previewing ‘Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy’
Scout Comics has revealed an art preview of Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy, dropping next month from writer/letterer TC Pescatore and artist locogonzales. Bio-engineered laborer Junction Jones and scruffy partner Mister Niblets stumble upon the remains of a rare Earth hobo, landing them in the middle of an intergalactic conspiracy. From maniacal carnies to bloodthirsty bounty hunters, time-travel money laundering schemes to planet-sized gambling debts, the part-time private investigator and his alien pal (trapped in the body of a junkyard cat) will have to survive the worst the multi-dimensional slums of Junction City has to throw at them, if they are to unravel the train-hopping mystery (and avoid being recycled).
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Day Special’ One-Shot Announced By IDW
Already announced as a five-issue prequel to the best selling The Last Ronin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Years will be expanded with the inclusion of an all-new one-shot by writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, illustrator Ben Bishop, and colourist Luis Antonio Delgado. Teenage Mutant Ninja...
Post-Apocalyptic Peril In Your First Look At ‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #3, from writer Jason Aaron, artists Alexandre Tefenkgi and Nick Dragotta, colorists Lee Loughridge and Rico Renzi, and letterer AndWorld Design. Just as Maceo and Mezzy manage to find a touch of...
Skybound And Com2uS Announces ‘Summoners War: Awakening’ Game Tie-In
Skybound and game publisher Com2uS, today announced the launch of Summoners War: Awakening, a new comic book series based on the worldwide mobile game. The same creative team behind the previously released Summoners War: Legacy – writer Justin Jordan and artist Luca Claretti with colours by Igor Monti (Radiant Black) – Summoners War: Awakening #1 will arrive in comic book shops Wednesday April 19th, 2023.
Preview: The Massive-Verse Just Got Bigger Again With ‘Inferno Girl Red’ #1
A new school, new relationships, new possibilities-for any teenager, big moves are both challenging and exciting. But it’s a whole other thing for Cássia Costa…because an ancient cult and their army of demons has ripped her new home of Apex City out of our universe and cast it into darkness!
A New Old Power Couple In Town: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #10
The final issue of ‘Strange’ brings a powerful and satisfying close to this chapter in the Sorcerer Supreme saga, paving the way for a brand new beginning for the series that is to come. A truly gorgeous, bright, vivid, magical, powerful, character-rich series that has delighted and entertained and built deep connections for almost a year. Don’t be sad the journey is over, be happy we got to witness it and that there is more to come.
TV Review: ‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 2
The first episode of Velma more or less did its job to introduce audiences to exactly what kind of show this was going to be. It was going to take adult-oriented, witty comedy and provide a new re-imagining of classic characters from a different perspective. This involved race switching some characters and giving Velma (Mindy Kaling) a debilitating anxiety disorder that causes her hallucinations. But this doesn’t exclude it from delivering on a profound mystery. Story should still remain at the heart of this endeavor. And while it succeeds on other fronts, on this fundamental one, it flounders.
James Tynion IV Teases His New Image Comics’ Series ‘W0rldtr33’ With Cover Reveal
James Tynion IV has a new series coming out with Image Comics called W0rldtr33 and while we don’t get a sneak peek we do get a cover setting the tone for the series from his Razorblades collaborator artist Fernando Blanco (Detective Comics, Catwoman). “In 1999, Gabriel, Amanda, Liam, Yoshi,...
Don’t Get Mad, Get Oven… Err… Even: Dark Horse Announces “The Great British Bump-Off”
Dark Horse Comics and John Allison whisk together a new Agatha Christie-style mystery set in the world of English competitive baking in The Great British Bump-Off. Max Sarin folds their art into Allison’s scrumptious story, with Sammy Borras incorporating her color to create the light and fluffy, yet perfectly mixed new comic series.
IDW Announce A New Dave Stevens’ ‘The Rocketeer’ Anthology With Art By Adam Hughes And More
Dave Stevens’ The Rocketeer flies again in an all-new anthology, featuring three high flying stories from a hst of talent. This latest Rocketeer comic project began during the making of the documentary Dave Stevens: Drawn to Perfection. During the production of that documentary filmmaker Kelvin Mao discovered that Danny Bilson and the late Paul De Meo – the original screenwriters of the 1991 The Rocketeer film – had written a previously unpublished Rocketeer comic book story. Furthermore, Mao and the film’s executive producer Robert Windom, approached artist Adam Hughes to illustrate the tale, and the project evolved into a celebratory one-shot anthology edited by Scott Dunbier.
