Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Makes Top Six For Blue Chip Shooting Guard
Four-star class of 2024 guard Jayden “Juke” Harris released a top six including Tennessee basketball Friday afternoon. Kansas, LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest joined Tennessee in the top group for the talented high school guard. Harris is one of the top guards in the 2024 recruiting...
Tennessee Volunteers News: Big additions to Tennessee football and the latest from Knoxville
The latest Volunteers roundup features a new incoming transfer for Tennessee football, No. 1 recruit Nico Iamaleava showcasing his skills, and a flashback to a few years ago when the Volunteers football dynasty began. The defensive back out of Austin, Texas announced on Thursday that he will be transferring to...
atozsports.com
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Ranks Top Five in Average 2022 Home Attendance
There’s no questioning the support that Tennessee’s fans gave the program throughout the 2022 college football season. With sellout after sellout in Neyland Stadium, the Vols’ fanbase proved that they would show up and show out any chance they had. According to FOX College Football on Wednesday...
Centre Daily
Josh Heupel Pays Visit To Pair of Five-Stars
Head coach Josh Heupel isn't taking any breaks to start the contact period. He visited Lipscomb Academy's George MacIntyre last week and now went out to North Carolina to check in on some Providence Day prospects. Providence Day has two players of interest for the Volunteers: 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis...
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Eight For Four-Star Receiver
Four-star receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams released a top eight including Tennessee Tuesday afternoon. Abrams top group included Florida A&M, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in addition to Tennessee. Abrams is a blue-chip recruit and ranks as the No. 296 player and No....
rockytopinsider.com
The High & Tight: A Quick Look Around the Week of Tennessee Sports
In the latest edition of The High & Tight presented by Gambuzza’s Barber Shop, we take a look at how Tennessee Basketball fared in the past week and what is coming up. (See embedded video below) After an upset loss to Kentucky, the Vols rebounded with a 70-59 road...
mgoblue
Michigan Hands Visiting No. 6 Tennessee First Loss of Season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team handed No. 6 Tennessee its first loss of the season, defeating the visiting Vols 4-1 von Thursday (Jan. 19) at the Varsity Tennis Center. Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young battled their way to a 6-3 victory at...
Edwin Spillman's Dominant Formula
In-state linebacker Edwin Spillman has caught the attention of the Tennessee Volunteers, and he could be what they need in the middle of their defense.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
Knoxville facility named to 2023 Best Nursing Home list by Newsweek
A Knoxville nursing home has been recognized in Tennessee according to the Newsweek Best Nursing Homes 2023 list. According to a news release, this is the fourth time the facility received national recognition.
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
$640,000 lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
Gary Wayne Sutton continues fight for release after co-defendant dies on Death Row
After one of two men sentenced to death for a pair of 1992 Blount County murders, his co-defendant maintains his innocence as executions remain on hold in Tennessee.
