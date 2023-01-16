ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl

Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Makes Top Six For Blue Chip Shooting Guard

Four-star class of 2024 guard Jayden “Juke” Harris released a top six including Tennessee basketball Friday afternoon. Kansas, LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest joined Tennessee in the top group for the talented high school guard. Harris is one of the top guards in the 2024 recruiting...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Ranks Top Five in Average 2022 Home Attendance

There’s no questioning the support that Tennessee’s fans gave the program throughout the 2022 college football season. With sellout after sellout in Neyland Stadium, the Vols’ fanbase proved that they would show up and show out any chance they had. According to FOX College Football on Wednesday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Josh Heupel Pays Visit To Pair of Five-Stars

Head coach Josh Heupel isn't taking any breaks to start the contact period. He visited Lipscomb Academy's George MacIntyre last week and now went out to North Carolina to check in on some Providence Day prospects. Providence Day has two players of interest for the Volunteers: 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Eight For Four-Star Receiver

Four-star receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams released a top eight including Tennessee Tuesday afternoon. Abrams top group included Florida A&M, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in addition to Tennessee. Abrams is a blue-chip recruit and ranks as the No. 296 player and No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
mgoblue

Michigan Hands Visiting No. 6 Tennessee First Loss of Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team handed No. 6 Tennessee its first loss of the season, defeating the visiting Vols 4-1 von Thursday (Jan. 19) at the Varsity Tennis Center. Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young battled their way to a 6-3 victory at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy