BALTIMORE -- For months, officials have been planning for the historic inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller.Elena Russo, a spokesperson with Maryland State Police, said local, state and federal law enforcement officials will be working to ensure that Wednesday's inauguration in Annapolis will be safe for everyone in attendance. K9 units and uniformed officials will be part of the security assets that will be used, according to Russo."Due to the security detail that we have to provide, not just our elected officials and any of the designated VIPs that are coming to this event, a lot of...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO