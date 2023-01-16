ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severna Park, MD

severnaparkvoice.com

Get Ready For The Best Of Severna Park Contest

We’re looking for the best businesses and professional services in Severna Park, Arnold and Millersville, and we need your help. Our Best of Severna Park contest returns in February. With your votes, we want to recognize all of the great places that make the area so special. The official...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Commercial Observer

Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park

Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Presents “Momentum: A Mixed Bill”

This season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present “Momentum: A Mixed Bill” at Prince George’s Community College Center for Performing Arts (Largo, January 28), Maryland Hall (Annapolis, February 24-25) and Coppermine Pantherplex (Hampstead, March 4). At PGCC, the company will perform Edward Stewart’s “Sapphire Romance,” Mikhail Fokine’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

SPHS Seniors Learning And Leading In The Community

One of the best things a school can teach is how to give back to the community. At Anne Arundel County public high schools, the signature classes aim to do just that. Signature classes are courses specific to each school, and at Severna Park High School, the program Business, Innovation, & Leadership focuses on giving students real-world experience by leading projects that benefit the community. In their senior year, students pair up, plan and carry out a project that benefits an organization of their choice.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Campaign To Provide Youth Hope Launches In Maryland

A program that aims to provide hope to young people held its inaugural week-long campaign for the region shortly before the holiday season began. The We Believe in You(th) campaign was launched by Metro Maryland Youth for Christ, or MMYFC. It’s designed to provide hope to young people in the region by telling them that their communities believe in them and their future as well as what they have to offer. According to organizers, the campaign also aims to raise support to continue MMYFC services that assist local youth in schools, neighborhoods and detention centers.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
BEL AIR, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Educator Of The Month: Andrew Villwock

One could say that Andrew Villwock, a history teacher and alumnus from Broadneck High School, was born into the teaching profession. His grandmother and parents were educators. However, teaching wasn’t his original intention when he was going through college at Elon University or graduate school at Drew University. At...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Step Afrika! To Perform At Maryland Hall

Step Afrika! will showcase the art of stepping with a high-energy, interactive performance at Maryland Hall on Saturday, January 28, at 7:00pm. Audience immersion is the goal from the moment Step Afrika! takes the stage. “If you don’t want to be quiet, you definitely don’t have to be quiet,” Step...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Wes Moore, Aruna Miller set for historic inauguration in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- For months, officials have been planning for the historic inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller.Elena Russo, a spokesperson with Maryland State Police, said local, state and federal law enforcement officials will be working to ensure that Wednesday's inauguration in Annapolis will be safe for everyone in attendance. K9 units and uniformed officials will be part of the security assets that will be used, according to Russo."Due to the security detail that we have to provide, not just our elected officials and any of the designated VIPs that are coming to this event, a lot of...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan

On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week

BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

