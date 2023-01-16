Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
foxbaltimore.com
Ravens & Bisciotti Foundation invest $20 million in Southwest Baltimore Rec Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hilton Recreation Center in Southwest Baltimore will undergo a $20 million transformation because of a donation from the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore. The club is expected to get a multi-purpose...
severnaparkvoice.com
Get Ready For The Best Of Severna Park Contest
We’re looking for the best businesses and professional services in Severna Park, Arnold and Millersville, and we need your help. Our Best of Severna Park contest returns in February. With your votes, we want to recognize all of the great places that make the area so special. The official...
Commercial Observer
Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park
Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
Maryland inauguration draws overflow crowd with diverse backgrounds
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The inauguration of Wes Moore as the first black governor in Maryland history drew an overflow crowd Wednesday that filled the street for a full city block beyond the state house. The adjacent lawyer’s mall was also filled to capacity with ticketed guests. Many other...
At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders
As the noonday sun shone bright on the steps of the Maryland State House, and the incoming governor and his entourage emerged onstage for... The post At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
severnaparkvoice.com
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Presents “Momentum: A Mixed Bill”
This season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present “Momentum: A Mixed Bill” at Prince George’s Community College Center for Performing Arts (Largo, January 28), Maryland Hall (Annapolis, February 24-25) and Coppermine Pantherplex (Hampstead, March 4). At PGCC, the company will perform Edward Stewart’s “Sapphire Romance,” Mikhail Fokine’s...
severnaparkvoice.com
SPHS Seniors Learning And Leading In The Community
One of the best things a school can teach is how to give back to the community. At Anne Arundel County public high schools, the signature classes aim to do just that. Signature classes are courses specific to each school, and at Severna Park High School, the program Business, Innovation, & Leadership focuses on giving students real-world experience by leading projects that benefit the community. In their senior year, students pair up, plan and carry out a project that benefits an organization of their choice.
Wbaltv.com
Some Frederick Douglass HS students could soon return to campus after water damage
There's a good chance that some -- but not all -- Frederick Douglass High School students can re-enter their building sometime next week. The students have been forced to learn virtually after frozen pipes burst over winter break, leading to extensive flooding. On Thursday, Bill Levy, the executive facilities director...
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
severnaparkvoice.com
Campaign To Provide Youth Hope Launches In Maryland
A program that aims to provide hope to young people held its inaugural week-long campaign for the region shortly before the holiday season began. The We Believe in You(th) campaign was launched by Metro Maryland Youth for Christ, or MMYFC. It’s designed to provide hope to young people in the region by telling them that their communities believe in them and their future as well as what they have to offer. According to organizers, the campaign also aims to raise support to continue MMYFC services that assist local youth in schools, neighborhoods and detention centers.
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Wbaltv.com
Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent
BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
severnaparkvoice.com
Educator Of The Month: Andrew Villwock
One could say that Andrew Villwock, a history teacher and alumnus from Broadneck High School, was born into the teaching profession. His grandmother and parents were educators. However, teaching wasn’t his original intention when he was going through college at Elon University or graduate school at Drew University. At...
severnaparkvoice.com
Step Afrika! To Perform At Maryland Hall
Step Afrika! will showcase the art of stepping with a high-energy, interactive performance at Maryland Hall on Saturday, January 28, at 7:00pm. Audience immersion is the goal from the moment Step Afrika! takes the stage. “If you don’t want to be quiet, you definitely don’t have to be quiet,” Step...
Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects
In 1987, Baltimore State’s Attorney Kurt L. Schmoke was running to become the city’s first elected Black mayor when he was stopped cold one... The post Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller set for historic inauguration in Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- For months, officials have been planning for the historic inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller.Elena Russo, a spokesperson with Maryland State Police, said local, state and federal law enforcement officials will be working to ensure that Wednesday's inauguration in Annapolis will be safe for everyone in attendance. K9 units and uniformed officials will be part of the security assets that will be used, according to Russo."Due to the security detail that we have to provide, not just our elected officials and any of the designated VIPs that are coming to this event, a lot of...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan
On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
Wbaltv.com
New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week
BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
wypr.org
Meet the woman in the Moore-Miller administration tapped to lead Maryland's Department of Aging
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging this week. For the past decade, Roques led Keswick Multi-Care as CEO, which is a nearly 140-year-old organization that runs a short-term rehabilitation facility and continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. In April 2021, Roques told The...
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
