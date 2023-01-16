Read full article on original website
Bold, Vintage & Intimate: The Top 7 Wedding Trends of 2023
From a vintage twist on the traditional white dress to evening twilight weddings, these top trends will help you plan the wedding of your dreams in 2023. This article first appeared in Traverse NORTHERN MICHIGAN. Find this story and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
Missing Traverse City woman found deceased
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
Police: Michigan man arrested after taking 2 women hostage
A Michigan man was arrested after holding two women hostage, state police said Sunday.
Lake County Sheriff Says One Person Killed In Chase Township Crash
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says one person died after a two-car crash in Chase Township. Deputies were called to the intersection of US-10 and Depot Street around 4 p.m. on Saturday. They say two people had to be airlifted to the hospital but did not say if they...
