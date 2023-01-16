Read full article on original website
NFL playoffs divisional round picks: Jaguars-Chiefs, Eagles-Giants
The Wildcat returns for his 26th NFL season in The Post. Including the 1997-2022 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 624-582 (53.87 percent) against the spread. Saturday Jacksonville Jaguars (+8.5) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Fresh from their week off after winning their conference, the Chiefs and mighty Master Patrick Mahomes figure to proceed in a confident mood. We don’t look for a collapse here, though can see this winding up closer than many might prefer vs. the precocious Jags led by Trevor Lawrence. K.C. might well glide by in a non-cover in the 23-17 range. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes New York Giants (+7.5) over PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Having finally broken through after enduring years of issues, Big Blue may at last be ready to take the next step and win in Philadelphia. The Giants have thrived on 2022’s successes behind RB Saquon Barkley and QB Daniel Jones. As the defense carries on bravely, this is well within reach, especially with the head start. Maintaining their confidence at its sustained level, let’s call it Giants, 27-24. Last week: 0-2 Season: 17-19-1
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis released from hospital, family says
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was discharged from a Florida hospital on Thursday after rescuing his children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this month, his sister and girlfriend wrote on social media. Hillis, who turned 37 on Saturday, was a seven-year NFL...
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman won’t ratify contract
Ed Reed will not become the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman after all. The Hall of Fame safety announced Saturday
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Reports: Florida releases QB Jaden Rashada after NIL deal nixed
Jaden Rashada is free to sign with another team after he was released from his national letter of intent by Florida, multiple media outlets reported Friday. A four-star quarterback prospect, Rashada asked for his release after a reported $13 million name, image and likeness deal fell through.
Magic face Wizards in search of elusive consecutive victories
The Orlando Magic look for consecutive wins for the first time in almost a month, playing the second leg of a back-to-back on Saturday when they visit the Washington Wizards. Orlando topped New Orleans 123-110 on Friday behind 30 points from Franz Wagner and 22 points off the bench for Cole Anthony.
Magic dominate fourth quarter to hand Pelicans third straight loss
Franz Wagner scored 30 points and the host Orlando Magic dominated the fourth quarter in a 123-110 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Cole Anthony scored 22 points, Gary Harris had 15, Bol Bol had 12 and Paolo Banchero added 11 for the Magic, who outscored the Pelicans 35-19 in the fourth quarter and finished 30 of 34 at the foul line in the game.
Suns, minus three starters, prepare to face Pacers
The Phoenix Suns plan to put Cameron Johnson's ramp-up to full participation on hold Saturday night, as they will rest the forward on the front end of a back-to-back with the Indiana Pacers in town. Johnson was limited to 22 minutes in a 117-112 home win over the Brooklyn Nets...
Short-handed Warriors sink Cavs with 3-point barrage
Jordan Poole bombed in a game-high 32 points, the Golden State Warriors tied an NBA 3-point record and the defending champs, playing without four starters, shocked the host Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114 Friday night. Poole connected on five 3-pointers and seven teammates contributed to 18 more, allowing the Warriors to record...
WNBA trade: Sparks acquire Dearica Hamby from Aces, will miss time for pregnancy
WNBA free agency opened at midnight and is already off to an interesting start after the league announced that former Las Vegas Aces WNBA champion would be traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. In the trade, the Aces acquired 6-5 center Amanda Zahui B. from the Sparks. In...
