Carson Glenda Carson 81, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Friend, made the decision that it was her time and left us on January 5, 2023. While she was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2012, her passing was not related to her disease, but was related to a different emergency event. Glenda was born December 31, 1941, in Chico Hot Springs to Don and Marcia Packer. The family moved to Pocatello when she was still young. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1960. In November of that same year she married Lyle Charles Carson. They had two Children, Mark Shayne Carson and Tamilyn Jill Carson. The majority of her working career was spent working in the credit card department of IB&T, but she eventually retire from Idaho State University's Early Learning Center. Besides her children, Glenda had two grandchildren, Tyler (Taylor) Carson, and Alex (Caitlyn) Carson, 1 1/2 great-grandchildren, Zayne (6) and Zyon, due February of 2023, "granddogs", and nieces and nephews, and her "favorite child" David Moore. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Sandy and Terry, her son, two nieces and two nephews, and her four-legged loves, Chloe and Zoe. There will not be a service, but there will be a Celebration of Life in the spring. The family would like to thank the amazing nurses at PMC ICU, and especially Jayne, Britany, and Jill. You made mom's and the family's time in ICU so special and we are so thankful. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to any animal rescue organization or to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinsons.org.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO