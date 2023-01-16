Read full article on original website
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Senior Activity Center welcomes new board members
POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center recently elected the following new members in November 2022: Kathleen Stephens, Trent Stephens, Linda Fairchild and Chris Young. They were inducted Jan. 10. They join six other members. The board also includes city of Chubbuck Roger Hernandez, city of Pocatello Scott Marchand and Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough.
Funk , Layton Fredrick
Funk Layton Fredrick Funk Layton Fredrick Funk died Jan. 17, 2023, due to injuries from an auto accident on Nov. 22, 2008. He and his twin brother Landon were born to Bill and Alaina Funk Feb. 16, 1981. Growing up in Pleasant Valley, Layton learned to pick rock, move irrigation pipe, and ride ATVs across the farm. He attended school in American Falls and graduated AFHS in 1999. He enjoyed participating in drama, drawing comics, and played the French horn. He served a mission to the Dominican Republic, Santiago Mission, where he made lifelong friends while teaching the gospel in Spanish. His testimony of Jesus Christ burned brightly for the rest of his life. Survivors include Bill & Bobette Funk, Landon (Tori) Funk of American Falls. Siblings of Northern Utah, Wes (Myndi) Funk, Kendell (Marina) Funk, NaeDene (Ajay) Salvesen. Emilee (Josh) Tackett of Roundup, Montana. Grandmother, Ellen Bruderer of Auburn, Wyoming. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alaina. Grandparents, George and Lillian Funk and Ivan Bruderer. We are indebted to the many angels who served and loved Layton, especially at South Davis Community Hospital in Bountiful and the University of Utah Medical Center. A visitation will be from 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. on Saturday January 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (111 Church Place, American Falls, Idaho). The funeral will beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at the Neeley Cemetery. To order flowers, or to share condolences, memories, and photos, please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.
FOLLOWING FATHER'S FOOTSTEPS: Son of late Pocatello chef has plans to open first restaurant
POCATELLO — You grow up in the kitchen, learning how to perfect a recipe from your father who was once known as one of Pocatello’s best executive chefs. You try your hand working at one of the Gate City staple restaurants that your dad helped get off the ground, only to find out that that grind just isn’t your jam. Then, you plunge head first into opening your own business, a food truck that offers upscale finger food at an affordable price. ...
Local man charged with stalking for ignoring no-contact order
CHUBBUCK — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he ignored a no-contact order between him and a woman by sending her several emails. Nicholas Ottimer Finney, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony first-degree stalking following a recent Chubbuck Police Department investigation, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday. The investigation began to unfold on Jan. 14 when the woman contacted...
Relative neophyte jumper Shulikov breaks 43-year-old ISU record
It was the spring of 2021, Mike Shulikov’s senior year at Boise’s Centennial High School. A football and basketball athlete for the Patriots, Shulikov was helping his history teacher and former assistant football coach, Joel Seagraves, with spring football practice when he and a buddy noticed a high jump pit set up nearby. “We started messing around, I’m jumping in my (tennis shoes) and jeans, and clearing like 5-10, 6-foot, with no approach,” Shulikov recalled. ...
Carson, Glenda
Carson Glenda Carson 81, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Friend, made the decision that it was her time and left us on January 5, 2023. While she was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2012, her passing was not related to her disease, but was related to a different emergency event. Glenda was born December 31, 1941, in Chico Hot Springs to Don and Marcia Packer. The family moved to Pocatello when she was still young. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1960. In November of that same year she married Lyle Charles Carson. They had two Children, Mark Shayne Carson and Tamilyn Jill Carson. The majority of her working career was spent working in the credit card department of IB&T, but she eventually retire from Idaho State University's Early Learning Center. Besides her children, Glenda had two grandchildren, Tyler (Taylor) Carson, and Alex (Caitlyn) Carson, 1 1/2 great-grandchildren, Zayne (6) and Zyon, due February of 2023, "granddogs", and nieces and nephews, and her "favorite child" David Moore. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Sandy and Terry, her son, two nieces and two nephews, and her four-legged loves, Chloe and Zoe. There will not be a service, but there will be a Celebration of Life in the spring. The family would like to thank the amazing nurses at PMC ICU, and especially Jayne, Britany, and Jill. You made mom's and the family's time in ICU so special and we are so thankful. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to any animal rescue organization or to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinsons.org.
Local sheriff's deputy opens fire on vehicle during high-speed chase
On Friday, at approximately 7:28 p.m., Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in progress and pursuit in Fort Hall. In an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from being able to continue to flee at a high rate of speed, spike strips were deployed by other Deputies in the area of 1400 S HWY 39. During...
HS scores 1/20: Poky girls rout Preston, Preston boys top Blackfoot
GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 64, Preston 33 Everybody on the roster scored for the Thunder, including three who scored in double figures. Rigby 50, Highland 35 Rams drop to 0-4 in 5A District 5/6 play. Grace 57, Challis 25 ...
