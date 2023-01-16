Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Nick R. Busco, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nick R. Busco, 75, of Sharon passed away early Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Busco was born January 5, 1948, in Farrell, a son of the late Nick J. and Rose L. (Gagliardi) Busco. He graduated from Farrell high...
27 First News
Ryan J. Boozer, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan J. Boozer, 39, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Ryan was born October 28, 1983, in Sharon, a son of Clinton D. and Jill (Brash) Boozer. A 2002 graduate of Sharon High School, he also attended Penn State...
27 First News
Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born September 23, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Warren G. Webster and Connie Mae Ringeisen Tenney Webster. Aaron...
27 First News
Martin Watson Eunice, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Martin Watson Eunice, 68, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 after a long battle with kidney disease and recent complications from heart disease. “Uncle Marty,” as he was affectionately known around town, was born on June 18, 1954. He was a 1972 graduate of Girard...
27 First News
William Howard Axelson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at First Covenant Church for William Howard Axelson, II, 92, of Canfield who passed away Friday, January 19, 2023, at Hospice House with his loved ones by his side. Bill was born February 21, 1930, in...
27 First News
Cynthia M. Wells, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. Wells, 75, died January 18, 2023. Cindy was born February 22, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Ethel Boyer Wells. A 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. Cindy worked the majority of her career as a teller...
27 First News
David Keith Boggs, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Saturday December 31, 2022, David Keith Boggs, age 60, of Farrell, Pennsylvania died in Sharon Regional Hospital Emergency room. He was born on July 12, 1962 in Warren, Ohio to the late Richard Keith and Judy Ann (Bowman) Boggs. David is survived by...
27 First News
Robert E. Janesh, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Tuesday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers for Robert E. Janesh, 88, who passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023 at the Liberty Health Care Center.
27 First News
James C. Wilkinson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Wilkinson, 82, passed away January 19, 2023 at Hospice House with his family by his side. James was born February 7, 1940, in Salem, a son of the late Robert and Bernice Scott Wilkinson. James graduated from Toronto High School and Wheeling Barber...
27 First News
William G. Reddersen, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Reddersen, Jr., “Bill”, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday evening, January 16, 2023, after a hard fought two-and-a-half-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. Bill was born on April 30, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late...
27 First News
Robert D. Zwingler, Sr., New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” D. Zwingler, Sr., 88, formerly of Poland, passed away early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Geneva Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Geneva surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 20, 1934, in New Springfield, Ohio, a...
27 First News
Claire Margaret Kachur, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Claire Margaret Kachur, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Bethany Long Term Care in Canton, Ohio. Claire was born February 6, 1933, in Hartsgrove, Ohio, the daughter of Irvin and Veronica (Ferron) Lake. Claire graduated from Orwell High School in 1951.
27 First News
Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., North Jackson Township, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., age 58 of North Jackson Township, Ohio, died at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on March 5, 1964, to James Earl and Norma Jean (Morris) Stamm. Besides his mother,...
27 First News
John Santillo, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Santillo, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023. Mr. Santillo was born April 9, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Cosmo and Louise DeRose Santillo. Raised in Youngstown, John was a graduate of East High School, Class...
Lady Scouts celebrate firstyear serving the Valley
On Saturday, the Lady Scouts organization is hosting a one-year anniversary celebration at Muscarella's Cafe Italia in Sharpsville.
27 First News
David Allen Lavorini, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Lavorini, 68, died peacefully, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home. David was born July 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Lido and Dorothy Rice Lavorini. He was a graduate of Springdale High School in Pittsburgh and...
27 First News
Michael Grant Hamilton, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Michael “Mike” Grant Hamilton, age 82 of Canfield, Ohio, died in Assumption Village in North Lima. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 1, 1940 to the late Grant Hamilton and the late Betty Jane (Post) Hamilton Ellis.
27 First News
Roslyn F. Fabian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roslyn F. Fabian, 67, passed away Monday afternoon, January 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her family by her side. Roslyn was born July 14, 1955, in Boardman, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Epiley Ricciardi and lived in the area most of her life, after spending several years living in Florida.
27 First News
Dorothy (Ferry) Fisher, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy (Ferry) Fisher, 61, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home, after being released from the hospital. Dorothy was born March 21, 1961, in Youngstown, the daughter of Richard, Sr. and Nancy Cromer Ferry. Dorothy was a 1979 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High...
27 First News
Jessica Marie Lauer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica Marie Lauer, 40, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born August 11, 1982 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Dale William Lauer and Rebecca A. (Lindsay) Rein. Jessica was a 1999 graduate of Champion...
Comments / 0