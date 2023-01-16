ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

bvmsports.com

Top 10 highest-rated Texas HS football players of all time

HOUSTON (BVM) – Here is a list of the top 10 highest-rated Texas area high school football players of all time — which features athletes since the Class of 2000. The order of this list is determined by 247Sports’ Composite Rating – “a proprietary algorithm that compiles prospect ‘rankings’ and ‘ratings’ listed in the public domain by the major media recruiting services. It converts average industry ranks and ratings into a linear composite index capping at 1.0000.”
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Cedar Creek Reservoir in Texas?

The Cedar Creek Reservoir (also known as the Joe B. Hogsett Dam) is an artificial lake in East Texas. One of the largest lakes in Texas, Cedar Creek, serves as a significant water source for Fort Worth and other cities around it. This artificial lake drains an area of 1,000 square miles and has a surface area of 32,623 acres. Cedar Creek Reservoir is undoubtedly one of the largest lakes in Texas, but how deep is it? This post details all you need to know about the depth of this creek and other interesting facts about it.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

5 Stupidly Opulent Texas Homes

There are a ton of expensive homes in Texas, but none will have you rage-scrolling at 'the opulence' more than these 5. Texas seems to be having a moment, where everybody who's anybody is moving down south. Maybe it's the lack of an income tax, delicious barbecue, mild weather, or a great economy.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People

We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
AUSTIN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Lone Star State’s Favorite Bread is a No Brainer

It's official, Texas has a favorite bread, and, it should come as no surprise that it is probably your abuelita's favorite too!. The folks over at Shane Co. did some very tasty research to determine the most popular bread type in each state. There's tons to choose from; sourdough, ciabatta, French, croissant, seriously I could go on. But I am very proud to say that one bread reigned supreme in the Lone Star state!
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Enjoy Stunning Views of Texas Aboard this Brunch Train

I've mentioned before that one of my goals this year is to travel through Texas more; despite me being born and raised in the Lone Star state, I've never been outside of El Paso- I go west more than east!. One thing that I've always wanted to do was go...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Texas

Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning "fate". - Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,686 (#113 most common name, -48.5% compared to the 90s) Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning "solitary". Texas. - Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,217. - Babies from 2010 to 2019: 893 (#362...
TEXAS STATE

