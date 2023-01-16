Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Naomi Judd’s final note revealed: ‘Do not let Wy come to my funeral’
Naomi Judd wrote in what appears to be her chilling suicide note that she did not want her “mentally ill” daughter Wynonna Judd to attend her funeral. Radar Online obtained a photo of the message, written on a yellow Post-it note, from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Tuesday. “Do not let Wy come to my funeral,” the note read. “She’s mentally ill.” The word “not” was underlined, indicating how strongly Naomi allegedly felt about banning Wynonna from her services. A source close to Wynonna told the outlet that she is “crushed” by her mom’s last words. “Wy knows better than anyone the...
Why Dolly Parton Keeps Saying No to ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ [Exclusive]
Dolly Parton's done it all, from hit country songs to movie roles to her own line of Duncan Hines box mixes — so being a judge on American Idol or a coach on The Voice would be a natural fit, right? Well, not exactly. "I get asked every season...
Willie Nelson’s New Album Celebrates the Work of Hit Songwriter Harlan Howard
It's been less than a year since Willie Nelson released an album, but the country legend already has a new project ready to share. On March 3, the 89-year-old innovator will drop his 73rd studio record, I Don't Know a Thing About Love. The project features renditions of the most popular and beloved tracks penned by the late Harlan Howard, one of country music's most influential songwriters.
Look Out, Mexico! Luke Bryan’s Mama Has Arrived for Crash My Playa
The party has started: LeClaire Bryan has arrived! Luke Bryan's mama has made it to Cancun, Mexico, ahead of her son's annual Crash My Playa event. And, she arrived in style ... sort of. The Bryan matriarch posted about her grand arrival, and in the hilarious video we see her...
10 Years Ago: George Strait Begins His Final Tour
Ten years ago today, on Jan. 18, 2013, George Strait launched what was supposed to be his farewell tour, the The Cowboy Rides Away Tour. The trek followed the country icon's September 2012 announcement that he would be retiring from touring, but not from making music. “I always had it...
Kelsea Ballerini on Those Chase Stokes Romance Rumors: ‘Let’s Not Do This’
Kelsea Ballerini knows she shouldn't be digging into what social media has to say about her, and yet, she can't escape the commentary on her love life. The recently-divorced singer says she's about to call it quits with the internet after rumors began swirling about a possible budding relationship with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.
Country Rocker Matt Jordan Lets His Inner Eric Church Out on ‘Love Was Enough’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Matt Jordan is happily married to wife Jenna, and the couple have been blessed over the years with three children. However, the St. Louis native can still remember a day when life looked awfully different from the blessed life he lives today. “I have no complaints,” Jordan tells Taste of...
Willie Nelson Tributes Harlan Howard on New Album, ‘I Don’t Know a Thing About Love’
Willie Nelson returns this spring with a new studio album, I Don't Know a Thing About Love, a 10-track tribute to Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Harlan Howard. The new music kicks off with Nelson's version of the classic "Busted," which Harlan wrote in 1962. Johnny Cash recorded the song with the Carter Family a year later, and Ray Charles and John Conlee both subsequently had hit singles with their versions of the song, too. Nelson himself has sang the song plenty in the past, too: He and Charles included a live version of "Busted" on Charles' 2005 live project, Genius & Friends.
77 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Is Born in Tennessee
Happy birthday, Dolly Parton! The country music icon was born on this day, Jan. 19, in 1946, in a tiny, one-room cabin in Sevier County, Tenn. Parton was the fourth of 12 children born to parents Robert and Avie; her father reportedly paid the doctor who oversaw her birth with a bag of oatmeal.
The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Shay Mooney Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Hannah: ‘Grateful Doesn’t Begin to Cover It’
The Dan + Shay star shared the news of the birth of his third son on Friday (Jan. 20). Abram Shay Mooney made his arrival on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Mooney shared a video of himself cradling his son and enjoying some skin-to-skin time in the hospital. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it," the proud father writes.
Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone
Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
Kane Brown Almost Met Wife Katelyn Sooner, But He Canceled on Her
Many people speak to timing when it comes to relationships — "the timing isn't right" or "they're not ready for a commitment" — it's the idea that fate has a role in romance. Perhaps that's the case for Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn, who almost came face to face a year prior to actually meeting for the first time.
60 Years Ago: ‘The Ballad of Jed Clampett’ Hits No. 1
On Jan. 19, 1963, 60 years ago today, "The Ballad of Jed Clampett" hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. Known to most as an adaptation of the The Beverly Hillbillies theme, the tune highlights the inimitable bluegrass stylings of country legends Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. (Guitarist Flatt also sang the single version, although the TV theme features vocalist Jerry Scoggins.)
Dailey & Vincent Soar on Vince Gill’s ‘Colder Than Winter’ in New Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Dailey & Vincent put their own spin on a classic Vince Gill song as part of their debut country album, and the special video they filmed for the track at the Grand Ole Opry will give you chills. The Grammy-nominated bluegrass duo recorded Gill's "Colder Than Winter" for their Let's...
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Ruston Kelly, Trapper Schoepp + More
We've officially rung in 2023, which means we have a whole new year of great music to look forward to. Since our Weekly Picks feature first launched in 2022, The Boot has highlighted recent favorites from country, Americana, and everything in between. Each list features picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love.
Bailey Zimmerman Had to Make One Small Change to Pursue His Country Career
Bailey Zimmerman has always had raw talent as a singer, but he changed one big thing about the way his voice sounded before he truly began to pursue country music stardom. The up-and-comer shares that story with Kelleigh Bannen during a new installment of Today's Country Radio on Apple Music. Zimmerman was recently named an Apple Music Up Next artist, and that's just the latest accolade for the rising star, whose debut single, "Fall in Love," rose to the No. 1 spot on the country charts in 2022.
‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Responds to Kelsea Ballerini Dating Rumors
Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes garnered some attention after they were spotted at the College Football Playoff National Championship game between TCU and Georgia earlier this month. A photo shared by Stokes on his official Instagram account shows him cozying up to the country star to watch...
