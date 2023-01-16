ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Port Arthur Little Theatre brings Matilda to life on stage

PORT ARTHUR — Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is a powerful story of imagination and inspiration. Port Arthur Little Theatre opens its production of Matilda tonight, January 20th with three weekends of performances. Performances run January 20-22, 27-29, and February 3-5 at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30pm on...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
The Morning Show previews The Main Event

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford is checking out Beaumont's newest entertainment complex, The Main Event, located at 5380 Rexora Dr, Beaumont, TX 77707. With arcade games, food, and events like billiards, bowling and a gravity ropes course, The Main Event is seeking to make a splash in the Golden Triangle.
BEAUMONT, TX
The Morning Show visits Southern Baking Done Wright

VIDOR — Tan Radford made a stop at Southern Baking Done Wright this morning. This local bakery offers something for everyone with bread pudding, crawfish boudin king cake, french toast muffins, and many more sweet treats. You can find Southern Baking Done Wright on Facebook.
VIDOR, TX
Lamar University honors the legacy of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr.

BEAUMONT — Lamar University is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. with a number of events throughout the week. The university is highlighting the role of Dr. King in motivating others to break barriers. On Thursday, the university hosted a grogram at its Student Center with...
BEAUMONT, TX
Mentoring program in Beaumont working to develop young leaders

BEAUMONT — The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce has a program in place to mentor and inspire young people and provide opportunities for them to excel. The program, so far, has provided 51 leadership classes in an effort to give back to youth in Beaumont. Fox 4/KFDM's Aaron Mack...
BEAUMONT, TX
LUPD introduces new procedures for campus safety at Lamar

BEAUMONT — The spring semester is underway at Lamar University, and as students navigate the campus, safety is always a concern. The university's police department is putting in place some new procedures to ease the concerns. New training for both officers and students and upgrades to the emergency phones...
BEAUMONT, TX
Family and pet safe after house fire in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Sparks Street off of Lavaca. All residence and pets made it out of the home safely. District Chief Scott Wheat tells KFDM there were no injuries and only minor damage during this unintentional fire.
BEAUMONT, TX
Fire heavily damages home in Orange County

Orange County — Flames have caused extensive damage to a home in the 700 block of East Azalea, south of Old U.S. 90 in Rose City. Firefighters say when they arrived at the home shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house. First...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Breaking: Fire destroys Port Arthur church

Port Arthur — The Port Arthur Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a church. Firefighters responded to the reported fire at about 2 a.m. When they arrived at the Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church, flames had engulfed the building on 2nd Avenue at 19th Street.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid

Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
BEAUMONT, TX
Do you know this man? PAPD releases video of theft suspect at Lowe's

Port Arthur — The Port Arthur Police Department is releasing video and images of a man investigators say walked out of Lowe's and took two laser levels without paying for them. Police say it happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday at Lowe's, 8383 Memorial Boulevard. The suspect left in...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Former PA councilwoman Tiffany Hamilton running for District 2 seat she once held

Port Arthur — Former Port Arthur city councilwoman Tiffany Hamilton tells KFDM/Fox 4 she wants to reclaim the seat she lost by only 3 votes. Hamilton says she's running for the Port Arthur City Council District 2 seat held by Cal Jones. Hamilton was the District 2 incumbent when Jones defeated her with 151 votes to Hamilton's 148 in the May, 2017 election. She filed a petition contesting the outcome of that election but the results stood.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Pastors remaining optimistic after fire destroys church building

PORT ARTHUR — Two Port Arthur pastors are figuring out their next steps after a fire burned down their church building around 2:30 this morning. Firefighters arrived at Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church on 2nd avenue at 19th street around 2:30 am. They fought the flames for hours but the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Longtime Vidor head football coach leaving district after more than 30 years

Vidor — Longtime Vidor head football coach Jeff Mathews is leaving the district after more than 30 years to join a factory-direct equipment company, BSN Sports, the largest distributor of team sports apparel and equipment in the United States. Mathews posted the decision to leave Vidor High School on...
VIDOR, TX

