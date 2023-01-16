Port Arthur — Former Port Arthur city councilwoman Tiffany Hamilton tells KFDM/Fox 4 she wants to reclaim the seat she lost by only 3 votes. Hamilton says she's running for the Port Arthur City Council District 2 seat held by Cal Jones. Hamilton was the District 2 incumbent when Jones defeated her with 151 votes to Hamilton's 148 in the May, 2017 election. She filed a petition contesting the outcome of that election but the results stood.

