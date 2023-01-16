Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s Buccaneers teammates reportedly believe the QB’s played his last game in Tampa
A few other teams have already been linked to Brady. Tom Brady’s future is uncertain, but some might be certain that he’s finished in Tampa Bay. Several Buccaneers players feel that Brady will leave Tampa Bay this offseason based “on their final interactions” with the quarterback this season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Rapoport added that one player told him that he’d “be surprised if he’s back,” while another player said, “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good.”
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Deadspin
America owes Max Kellerman a collective apology over his Tom Brady 'cliff theory'
In the Summer of 2016, Max Kellerman predicted that Tom Brady’s skill would fall off a cliff. “Tom Brady’s just about done. It could be his next game he plays, it could be a year from now, but he is going to fall off a cliff. Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order.”
Deadspin
NFL Network graphic insinuating Brock Purdy is smarter than Dak Prescott is a bad look
I understand that the content must be constantly shoveled into the furnace known as the 24-hour news cycle. That’s a lot of wood to keep on fire, especially when dealing with live television. All of that being said, what NFL Total Access did in comparing Dak Prescott to Brock Purdy looked disrespectful, and glistening with internalized racism.
Deadspin
Shannon Sharpe, Memphis Grizzlies nearly scuffle at halftime: 'They didn't want this smoke'
The Memphis Grizzlies have always exuded extreme black Air Force energy. It’s one thing for their trash talk to agitate LeBron. However, their penchant for trash talk nearly approached Malice at the Palace levels on Friday night before halftime of a Friday night ESPN matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, when a screaming match erupted between Dillon Brooks and Undisputed host and NFL Hall of Famer Sharpe, who was seated courtside.
Deadspin
If you can't beat 'em, hurt 'em?
Anytime the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers get together, it’s a big deal for both franchises and the fan bases. But one radio host for 105.3 The Fan in Dallas chose to make it a little too personal by wishing injury on an opposing player. One of the hosts for “GBag Nation,” The Fan’s afternoon drive show, apparently thought it’d funny to interject his depravity into the Cowboys-Niners conversation by making an unfunny joke about Christian McCaffrey sustaining a potential injury.
Comments / 0