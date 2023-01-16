ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Panel selects Cole for Otoe County Board

NEBRASKA CITY – A panel of county officials selected Charles Cole of Otoe to fill a vacant seat on the Otoe County Board left by the resignation of Jim Thurman. Cole, Chad Neubauer and Dan Giittinger applied for the position, which was decided by a panel of the Otoe County clerk, county treasurer and county attorney.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

This year should see buildings going up at logistics park in Gretna

GRETNA — Sarpy County is investing $5.3 million into an industrial park near the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall to spur development along the Interstate 80 corridor. The Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement committing to the project, which also includes the City of Gretna, Heimes Group LLC and Sanitary and Improvement District 364 at the county’s Jan. 10 board meeting.
GRETNA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County Board approves fingerprint device

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Board approved the purchase of a digital fingerprint machine for $25,000 at its meeting Tuesday. Commissioners said $5,000 of the costs could be donated through grant funds awarded to Falls City Public Schools by Communities for Kids. The digital finger print machine will assist...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Manufacturer seeking tax increment financing for warehouse expansion

BEATRICE – A plastics manufacturing company in Beatrice is seeking tax increment financing for an expansion. Accuma Corporation’s application for tax increment financing was filed with the City of Beatrice and the Community Redevelopment Authority, which initially considers such applications. The company wants to build a 52,000-square-foot building...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weeping Water barricade incident resolved safely

WEEPING WATER - Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson reports a successful conclusion after a Weeping Water man barricaded himself at a River Street residence on Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched on a report of potentially suicidal man with a knife. Deputies say a 48-year-old made statements about self harm. A negotiator...
WEEPING WATER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pickup, semi pulling flatbed...collide southwest of Beatrice

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska highway accident Friday morning, fortunately caused no injuries. The collision between a pickup and a semi pulling a flatbed trailer with construction equipment, collided at U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 61st Road, about three miles southwest of Beatrice. "The truck was westbound on 136...the...
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes

LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park

A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
OMAHA, NE
Ash Jurberg

Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location

Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weeping Water under boil water advisory, affecting school on Thursday

WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- While many schools across Nebraska have been closed or opening late the past two days due to winter weather, another faced challenges Thursday due to a different issue. Weeping Water Public Schools announced Thursday that it was delaying its start time to 10:00 a.m. due to...
WEEPING WATER, NE
WOWT

Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City school posts more job openings

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools is posting more job openings. A school press release says “the educational workforce shortage is a reality at Nebraska City Public Schools, as well as across the state.”. Current openings include a special education teacher and elementary and secondary paraeducators. Openings also...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Pillen announces property tax relief plan

Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his property tax relief plan today in Lincoln. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several property tax bills during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023. More than 600 bills introduced so far in Nebraska Legislature for 2023. Updated: Jan. 17,...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha-area schools, businesses close, change schedules due to snow, winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. — With snow falling Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. Lingering light snow from Wednesday, plus new flakes Thursday morning, have led to slick conditions for the morning drive. Here's a list of schedule changes and closings for Omaha-area schools and businesses:
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter storm warning: Otoe , Cass, Mills County, Ia

OMAHA – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cass, Otoe and Saline counties. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are hazards in the warning, which includes Mills County in Iowa. Heaviest precipitation is expected to fall between noon and 8 p.m. today. The weather...
MILLS COUNTY, IA

