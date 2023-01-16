Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Panel selects Cole for Otoe County Board
NEBRASKA CITY – A panel of county officials selected Charles Cole of Otoe to fill a vacant seat on the Otoe County Board left by the resignation of Jim Thurman. Cole, Chad Neubauer and Dan Giittinger applied for the position, which was decided by a panel of the Otoe County clerk, county treasurer and county attorney.
WOWT
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community members and Omaha city council members are frustrated after learning Omaha’s annual ‘Taste of Omaha’ festival will be returning to a busy and historic Omaha park. The annual Taste of Omaha festival has been away from its traditional home on the Riverfront...
doniphanherald.com
This year should see buildings going up at logistics park in Gretna
GRETNA — Sarpy County is investing $5.3 million into an industrial park near the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall to spur development along the Interstate 80 corridor. The Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement committing to the project, which also includes the City of Gretna, Heimes Group LLC and Sanitary and Improvement District 364 at the county’s Jan. 10 board meeting.
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County Board approves fingerprint device
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Board approved the purchase of a digital fingerprint machine for $25,000 at its meeting Tuesday. Commissioners said $5,000 of the costs could be donated through grant funds awarded to Falls City Public Schools by Communities for Kids. The digital finger print machine will assist...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Manufacturer seeking tax increment financing for warehouse expansion
BEATRICE – A plastics manufacturing company in Beatrice is seeking tax increment financing for an expansion. Accuma Corporation’s application for tax increment financing was filed with the City of Beatrice and the Community Redevelopment Authority, which initially considers such applications. The company wants to build a 52,000-square-foot building...
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water barricade incident resolved safely
WEEPING WATER - Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson reports a successful conclusion after a Weeping Water man barricaded himself at a River Street residence on Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched on a report of potentially suicidal man with a knife. Deputies say a 48-year-old made statements about self harm. A negotiator...
News Channel Nebraska
Pickup, semi pulling flatbed...collide southwest of Beatrice
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska highway accident Friday morning, fortunately caused no injuries. The collision between a pickup and a semi pulling a flatbed trailer with construction equipment, collided at U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 61st Road, about three miles southwest of Beatrice. "The truck was westbound on 136...the...
KETV.com
Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes
LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
WOWT
New Nebraska bill to provide possible solution for catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loud bang from your car could be the first clue you’re a victim of a crime. Jim Sargent of Ace’s Mufflers in Omaha says that sound is how you know your catalytic converter’s been stolen. “That’s when they come to visit me...
Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park
A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water under boil water advisory, affecting school on Thursday
WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- While many schools across Nebraska have been closed or opening late the past two days due to winter weather, another faced challenges Thursday due to a different issue. Weeping Water Public Schools announced Thursday that it was delaying its start time to 10:00 a.m. due to...
WOWT
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation expects winter weather to directly hit Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. — Front-end loaders dumped thousands of pounds of pure salt into snow plows and their trailers Tuesday. A state official describes it as a sign of how serious he's taking this week's winter weather. NDOT highway maintenance supervisor Jay Partch says he expects a metro portion of...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City school posts more job openings
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools is posting more job openings. A school press release says “the educational workforce shortage is a reality at Nebraska City Public Schools, as well as across the state.”. Current openings include a special education teacher and elementary and secondary paraeducators. Openings also...
WOWT
Pillen announces property tax relief plan
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his property tax relief plan today in Lincoln. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several property tax bills during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023. More than 600 bills introduced so far in Nebraska Legislature for 2023. Updated: Jan. 17,...
WOWT
Iowa bowhunting couple gets probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses close, change schedules due to snow, winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. — With snow falling Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. Lingering light snow from Wednesday, plus new flakes Thursday morning, have led to slick conditions for the morning drive. Here's a list of schedule changes and closings for Omaha-area schools and businesses:
News Channel Nebraska
Crete Fire & Rescue, Doane to hold benefit for firefighter injured in '22 wildfires
CRETE, NE — Two organizations in Crete are coming together to help one of their own. "You know, we maybe help him raise a little money, pay for some bills and help get some things taken care of around his house." Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Doane University...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm warning: Otoe , Cass, Mills County, Ia
OMAHA – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cass, Otoe and Saline counties. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are hazards in the warning, which includes Mills County in Iowa. Heaviest precipitation is expected to fall between noon and 8 p.m. today. The weather...
Comments / 0