Columbus, OH

Stover scores a big win for Ohio beef

A farm boy turned football star had a great season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and a big win for Ohio’s beef producers. Stover grew up on a cattle and grain operation working with his family. He developed a strong work ethic there and paired it with his athletic ability for great success in the last couple of years.
COLUMBUS, OH
Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week

Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH
How a one billion year-old boulder was uncovered from a Columbus backyard

As a young man in the late 1800s, John Scatterday tried time and again to dig up the large rock buried in his parents’ lawn near Sixteenth and Waldeck Avenues, in the University District. But he never managed to remove all the dirt from around it. In 1905, road crews began hitting the same rock while building Iuka Avenue. Rather than try to remove it, the men decided it would be easier to just re-route the new street slightly to the west. Out of sight; out of mind.
COLUMBUS, OH
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation

“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
COLUMBUS, OH
Three bodies found in Dublin house

Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Central Ohio...
DUBLIN, OH
10.5-acre adventure park to be built in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville is developing a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space with a number of amenities, including an obstacle course, a zip line, and more. City officials are proposing “Edge Adventure Park” to be built on a 10.5-acre wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland Avenue. Once completed, the park may include nature trails, […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business

Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
Dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest migrates to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — North America’s largest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is returning to central Ohio this weekend. Jurassic Quest is welcoming visitors at the Ohio Expo Center this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with live entertainment, inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, interactive science and art activities, a self-led scavenger hunt, and more. From the largest predators […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
OHIO STATE
Woman, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
GAHANNA, OH
North Market Downtown’s surface parking lot closes for good

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The surface lot at the Columbus dining and shopping destination is officially closed as of Thursday. Work on the Merchant Building, the project previously known as the North Market Tower, now is shifting to the lot where it will be built. Utility work...
COLUMBUS, OH

