Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ocj.com
Stover scores a big win for Ohio beef
A farm boy turned football star had a great season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and a big win for Ohio’s beef producers. Stover grew up on a cattle and grain operation working with his family. He developed a strong work ethic there and paired it with his athletic ability for great success in the last couple of years.
columbusnavigator.com
Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week
Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
614now.com
How a one billion year-old boulder was uncovered from a Columbus backyard
As a young man in the late 1800s, John Scatterday tried time and again to dig up the large rock buried in his parents’ lawn near Sixteenth and Waldeck Avenues, in the University District. But he never managed to remove all the dirt from around it. In 1905, road crews began hitting the same rock while building Iuka Avenue. Rather than try to remove it, the men decided it would be easier to just re-route the new street slightly to the west. Out of sight; out of mind.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Snow is returning to Ohio this weekend; here's what to expect in the Columbus area
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week has been one for the books. On Thursday, we were talking about 60s and thunderstorms. On Friday, the spring-like temperatures were gone and winter was making itself known. And by Sunday morning, snow showers will come to central Ohio and most of us will...
NBC4 Columbus
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
Proposal rejected for Ohio State student apartments in place of church, campus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A campus bar frequented by Ohio State University students and Buckeyes fans has been spared a fatal blow – for now. The University Area Commission rejected a proposed 8-story student apartment complex on the northwest corner of Lane Avenue and High Street at its January meeting Wednesday night. After emphatic public […]
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
NBC4 Columbus
Three bodies found in Dublin house
Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 19, 2023. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Central Ohio...
10.5-acre adventure park to be built in Westerville
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville is developing a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space with a number of amenities, including an obstacle course, a zip line, and more. City officials are proposing “Edge Adventure Park” to be built on a 10.5-acre wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland Avenue. Once completed, the park may include nature trails, […]
614now.com
After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business
Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
Dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest migrates to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — North America’s largest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is returning to central Ohio this weekend. Jurassic Quest is welcoming visitors at the Ohio Expo Center this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with live entertainment, inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, interactive science and art activities, a self-led scavenger hunt, and more. From the largest predators […]
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
unioncountydailydigital.com
AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
Couple wanted for felony theft of credit cards at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and woman who are facing felony theft charges for stealing credit cards at Easton Town Center. The suspects were in a clothing store at Easton Town Center when the male went behind the counter and stole a wallet from the victim’s purse. The Columbus […]
Woman, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
614now.com
Popular Easton eatery closes “for the foreseeable future” after kitchen fire
Easton-area diners aiming to get their fix from Black Box Fix will have to wait. According to a statement posted to the restaurant’s social media pages, Black Box Fix will remain closed indefinitely until repairs following a fire yesterday can be completed. “Due to a kitchen fire today our...
NBC4 Columbus
North Market Downtown’s surface parking lot closes for good
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The surface lot at the Columbus dining and shopping destination is officially closed as of Thursday. Work on the Merchant Building, the project previously known as the North Market Tower, now is shifting to the lot where it will be built. Utility work...
Comments / 3