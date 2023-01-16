ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

More Than 200 Attend Greater Framingham Community Church’s 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Volunteers Needed For February Framingham Repair Cafe

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham’s next Repair Cafe will be held in February and volunteers are needed. Volunteers can sign up at: tinyurl.com/FramFixVolunteer. The Framingham Rotary Club, with help from Transition Framingham and First Parish, will host the next Framingham Repair Café on Saturday, February 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. Scott Hall at 24 Vernon Street in Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Purchase a Calendar To Support Literacy Unlimited

FRAMINGHAM – Literacy Unlimited is selling calendars of Farm Pond in Framingham, through the seasons, to raise money for the organization. Michelle Cuata, the new coordinator for Literacy Unlimited, said calendars will be available to purchase at the main Framingham Public Library on Saturday during the Friends of the Framingham Library monthly book sale on Saturday, January 20.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Melanie Anne (McDonald) Levesque, 66

FRAMINGHAM – Melanie Anne (McDonald) Levesque, 66, of Framingham, passed into God’s glory on January 6, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. For over fifteen years Melanie bravely embraced the newest treatments for breast cancer. She died with hope that her most recent clinical trial will help others with breast cancer in the future.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Gee Earns Fall 2022 Dean’s List Honors at Nazareth College

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – Nazareth College announced Caroline Gee of Natick, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
ROCHESTER, NY
FraminghamSOURCE

Lunar (and Chinese) New Year Starts Sunday

FRAMINGHAM – The Lunar New Year starts on Sunday, January 22. Also known as Chinese New Year, the Lunar New Year is also celebrated in several Asian countries including Vietnam, Korea, the Philippines, and Japan. The date rotates annually, based on the moon’s cycle. The Chinese calendar defines...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Newton-Wellesley Hospital Names Moloney President & COO

WELLESLEY – Newton-Wellesley Hospital (NWH), a member of Mass General Brigham, today, January 19, named Ellen Moloney as its next president and chief operating officer, effective March 1, 2023. She succeeds Errol R. Norwitz, MD, PhD, MBA. “Since I first joined the Newton-Wellesley family in the hospital’s laboratory a...
NEWTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy