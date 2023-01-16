More Than 200 Attend Greater Framingham Community Church’s 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – Nazareth College announced Caroline Gee of Natick, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO