More Than 200 Attend Greater Framingham Community Church’s 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast

PHOTOS: Raising Your Voices Focus of the 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast
NATICK – More than 200 people attended the Greater Framingham Community Church’s 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial celebration breakfast at the Verve Hotel in Framingham on Monday morning. The master of ceremonies was journalist Malcolm Johnson. Johnson quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – “King remarked...
Author of Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire Book at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast in January
FRAMINGHAM – The author of the book The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire will be the guest speaker at the January Temple Beth Am Brotherhood brekafast. Stephanie Shorow will talk about her book on the famous nightclub fire. The Boston nightclub fire happened on November 28, 1942, and resulted in...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, January 19, 2023
1 Today is World Day of Migrants and Refugees. Musical at McAuliffe. The branch library will show the musical La La Land at 1 p.m. today. 3. Framingham Planning Board meets tonight at 7 in the Blumer room in the Memorial Building. 4. Other CITY OF FRAMINGHAM meetings (all remote...
Trio of Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List For Fall 2022
EASTON – – Stonehill College is proud to recognize the students named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022. To qualify for this honor, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.
Volunteers Needed For February Framingham Repair Cafe
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham’s next Repair Cafe will be held in February and volunteers are needed. Volunteers can sign up at: tinyurl.com/FramFixVolunteer. The Framingham Rotary Club, with help from Transition Framingham and First Parish, will host the next Framingham Repair Café on Saturday, February 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. Scott Hall at 24 Vernon Street in Framingham.
Sudbury Valley Trustees Receives $10,000 Grant For Pair of Wetlands Crossings
SUDBURY – Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) has received a $10,000 grant from The Public Lands Fund to build a pair of wetlands crossings including an elevated boardwalk at Trustee’s Lyons-Cutler property located near the Framingham-Sudbury line. This 95-acre natural area features trails that encircle a small forest and...
MetroWest YMCA Hosting Cooking Around the World Class
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest YMCA is holding an Cooking Around the World series of classes. This month, the focus is on India. The class is on Friday, January 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The special class will be taught by YMCA Boston Marathon runner, Usha. She will share...
Half Dozen Natick Students Make Dean’s List at Stonehill College
EASTON – – Stonehill College is proud to recognize the students named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022. To qualify for this honor, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.
Chain Restaurant Wants To Open Its 13th Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A chain restaurant wants to open its 13th location in Shoppers World in Framingham. Tavern in the Square is seeking to open at the former John Harvard’s restaurant spot at 1 Worcester Road in Shoppers World, according to the agenda for the Framingham License Commission. the...
City of Framingham Planning Director To Speak at Framingham Business Association Meeting Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham Planning Director Sarkis Sarkisian is scheduled to speak at the January Framingham Business Association meeting on Wednesday, January 18. He last spoke to the Association in June of 2022. The meeting will be held at noon at La Cantina Resaturant on Route 135...
Framingham Mayor To Deliver State of the City
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky will deliver a State of the City address on Tuesday, January 31. The Mayor delivered his first State of the City address virtually in January of 2022. It will be 7 p.m. in Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building.
Purchase a Calendar To Support Literacy Unlimited
FRAMINGHAM – Literacy Unlimited is selling calendars of Farm Pond in Framingham, through the seasons, to raise money for the organization. Michelle Cuata, the new coordinator for Literacy Unlimited, said calendars will be available to purchase at the main Framingham Public Library on Saturday during the Friends of the Framingham Library monthly book sale on Saturday, January 20.
Perry on Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College
EASTON – – Stonehill College is proud to recognize the students named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022. To qualify for this honor, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.
Scanner: Person Struck By Train in Ashland; Expect Delays on Framingham/Worcester Line
ASHLAND – There are delays on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail train tonight, due to a report of a person struck by a train in Ashland. Train is stopped at Cherry Street in Ashland. Scanner indicated a person was struck. Condition is unknown. The MBTA Police superintendent Richard Sullivan said...
Melanie Anne (McDonald) Levesque, 66
FRAMINGHAM – Melanie Anne (McDonald) Levesque, 66, of Framingham, passed into God’s glory on January 6, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. For over fifteen years Melanie bravely embraced the newest treatments for breast cancer. She died with hope that her most recent clinical trial will help others with breast cancer in the future.
Gee Earns Fall 2022 Dean’s List Honors at Nazareth College
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – Nazareth College announced Caroline Gee of Natick, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
Coye & Crisafulli Make Stonehill Fall 2022 Dean’s List
EASTON – – Stonehill College is proud to recognize the students named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022. To qualify for this honor, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.
Lunar (and Chinese) New Year Starts Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Lunar New Year starts on Sunday, January 22. Also known as Chinese New Year, the Lunar New Year is also celebrated in several Asian countries including Vietnam, Korea, the Philippines, and Japan. The date rotates annually, based on the moon’s cycle. The Chinese calendar defines...
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Names Moloney President & COO
WELLESLEY – Newton-Wellesley Hospital (NWH), a member of Mass General Brigham, today, January 19, named Ellen Moloney as its next president and chief operating officer, effective March 1, 2023. She succeeds Errol R. Norwitz, MD, PhD, MBA. “Since I first joined the Newton-Wellesley family in the hospital’s laboratory a...
Middlesex District Attorney’s Office Identifies Man, 45, Killed by Train in Ashland
ASHLAND – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred in Ashland on Thursday night, first report by SOURCE media. At approximately 7:40 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as Jason Haywood, 45, was struck by a train that had recently departed...
