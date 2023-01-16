Read full article on original website
mdislander.com
Stories of Stone Barn Farm
BAR HARBOR — At the intersection of Norway Drive and the long, winding Crooked Road stands a farmhouse, an old carriage house and a large stone barn. With a red roof and trim and towering wooden doors, the barn, surrounded by rolling fields, cannot be missed. Owned by Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) and loved by many, Stone Barn Farm is home to 128 acres of wildlife, scenery and history.
mdislander.com
Petitioner files to intervene in cruise ship lawsuit
BAR HARBOR — The lead petitioner for an ordinance capping cruise ship visitation filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the new restrictions. A group of Bar Harbor businesses filed a suit against the town late last month after voters passed a citizens’ initiative in November 2022 limiting disembarking passengers to a max of 1,000 per day. On Jan. 19, Charles Sidman requested participation in the case on the defendant’s, the town of Bar Harbor, side.
mdislander.com
What's still open on MDI?
BAR HARBOR — Once the foliage has fallen, school has started and the cold begins to set in, many restaurants and stores around the island shutter their windows, close up their kitchens and begin the hibernation process. Come January, it is not always easy to find a quick bite...
mdislander.com
Healthy Acadia to offer free online movement class
ELLSWORTH — Join Healthy Acadia online via Zoom from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 for “Joy in Mindfulness and Movement,” with Judith Hanscom. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series. Hanscom, a registered yoga teacher, will share her...
mdislander.com
Town to 'mediate' cruise ship lawsuit
BAR HARBOR — Following an executive session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to determine how to proceed against a lawsuit over cruise ship restrictions, Town Council members made a motion to authorize their attorney to mediate the preliminary injunction. The suit was issued late last month by...
mdislander.com
Board discusses town garage plans, generator grants
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — As snow and ice begin to increase around the island and with an electric school bus on the way to Pemetic Elementary, the need for an updated town garage has resurfaced for the Select Board. Representatives from Olver Associates, the civil engineering firm hired to design the new town garage, presented revised plans to the board Jan. 10.
mdislander.com
Housing continues to be top issue in Bar Harbor's future
BAR HARBOR — The need for housing, identified by multiple town committees as one of the top issues facing Bar Harbor, isn’t going away anytime soon. According to a housing analysis presented by consultant group RKG Associates during a Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting last Wednesday, Bar Harbor’s household population is projected to rise 15 percent by 2038 from 2018 estimates, having the single highest growth compared to neighboring communities in Hancock County.
mdislander.com
Pemetic presents prelim budget to Select Board
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Pemetic Elementary School Board presented the school’s preliminary budget for fiscal year 2024 to the Select Board on Jan. 11. The draft includes an 8.80 percent increase for new staff positions and raises. Of the $324,508 increase, $273,010 will be raised through property taxes...
