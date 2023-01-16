Read full article on original website
Town adjusts method for funding outside agencies
MOUNT DESERT — Every year, about two dozen nonprofit organizations, such as the Mount Desert Nursing Association and the Village Improvement Societies, fill out forms requesting funds from the town of Mount Desert, and then their leaders troop before the Select Board to explain why they need the money.
Ethics code for town boards headed for adoption
MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board on Tuesday reviewed a draft Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct for members of all town boards and committees and indicated that, with a few minor revisions, they would vote to adopt it at a future meeting. “It’s very good; I really...
Public safety budget requests up 11.4%
MOUNT DESERT — The 2024 budget requests from the town’s public safety departments total just under $4.2 million, which is about $428,000 more than the current year fiscal year’s combined budgets, an increase of 11.4 percent. Within that, the fire department’s requested budget is up 13.5 percent...
Tremont to hire short-term rental consultant
TREMONT — Select Board members authorized Town Manager Jesse Dunbar to engage with Southwest Harbor’s The Musson Group on possible consultation on short-term rentals at their Jan. 17 meeting. This move came at the request of the Planning Board, which on Jan. 10 moved to request that the...
Tremont dedicates town report to long-time town meeting moderator
TREMONT — The 2022 Tremont Town Report will be dedicated to Frank Gray. Gray had served the town as a town meeting moderator for 48 years, stepping down last year. Gray held several other positions in town, including volunteer firefighter and constable.
