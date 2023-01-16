ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

mdislander.com

Stories of Stone Barn Farm

BAR HARBOR — At the intersection of Norway Drive and the long, winding Crooked Road stands a farmhouse, an old carriage house and a large stone barn. With a red roof and trim and towering wooden doors, the barn, surrounded by rolling fields, cannot be missed. Owned by Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) and loved by many, Stone Barn Farm is home to 128 acres of wildlife, scenery and history.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WMTW

Lamoine becomes first Maine town to grant 'unicorn permit'

LAMOINE, Maine — A 5-year-old girl in Lamoine has received permission to keep a unicorn on her family's property. Now she just has to find one. The town's Select Board voted unanimously during Thursday's meeting to approve a permit application submitted by one of their youngest residents, Brielle. That's...
LAMOINE, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

JAX CEO to give talk at the Jesup Feb. 2

BAR HARBOR — Jackson Laboratory President/CEO Lon Cardon will be giving a talk at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Cardon is an internationally renowned human geneticist who joined the lab in 2021. From 2017 to 2021, he was chief scientific officer and chief scientific strategy officer at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a rare disease biotechnology company.
BAR HARBOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
ROCKLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Down East area earns National Heritage designation, the first in Maine

Downeast Maine is officially a National Heritage Area, the first in the state. The designation means that the region is now considered a nationally significant landscape. President Biden made it official when he signed legislation into law late last year. The idea started with Downeast farmers who wanted to raise...
MAINE STATE
mdislander.com

Healthy Acadia to offer free online movement class

ELLSWORTH — Join Healthy Acadia online via Zoom from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 for “Joy in Mindfulness and Movement,” with Judith Hanscom. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series. Hanscom, a registered yoga teacher, will share her...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q106.5

Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service

The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

Petitioner files to intervene in cruise ship lawsuit

BAR HARBOR — The lead petitioner for an ordinance capping cruise ship visitation filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the new restrictions. A group of Bar Harbor businesses filed a suit against the town late last month after voters passed a citizens’ initiative in November 2022 limiting disembarking passengers to a max of 1,000 per day. On Jan. 19, Charles Sidman requested participation in the case on the defendant’s, the town of Bar Harbor, side.
BAR HARBOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation

BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine

According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
WINSLOW, ME
mdislander.com

Housing continues to be top issue in Bar Harbor's future

BAR HARBOR — The need for housing, identified by multiple town committees as one of the top issues facing Bar Harbor, isn’t going away anytime soon. According to a housing analysis presented by consultant group RKG Associates during a Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting last Wednesday, Bar Harbor’s household population is projected to rise 15 percent by 2038 from 2018 estimates, having the single highest growth compared to neighboring communities in Hancock County.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Town to 'mediate' cruise ship lawsuit

BAR HARBOR — Following an executive session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to determine how to proceed against a lawsuit over cruise ship restrictions, Town Council members made a motion to authorize their attorney to mediate the preliminary injunction. The suit was issued late last month by...
BAR HARBOR, ME

