mdislander.com
Stories of Stone Barn Farm
BAR HARBOR — At the intersection of Norway Drive and the long, winding Crooked Road stands a farmhouse, an old carriage house and a large stone barn. With a red roof and trim and towering wooden doors, the barn, surrounded by rolling fields, cannot be missed. Owned by Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) and loved by many, Stone Barn Farm is home to 128 acres of wildlife, scenery and history.
WMTW
Lamoine becomes first Maine town to grant 'unicorn permit'
LAMOINE, Maine — A 5-year-old girl in Lamoine has received permission to keep a unicorn on her family's property. Now she just has to find one. The town's Select Board voted unanimously during Thursday's meeting to approve a permit application submitted by one of their youngest residents, Brielle. That's...
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
mdislander.com
JAX CEO to give talk at the Jesup Feb. 2
BAR HARBOR — Jackson Laboratory President/CEO Lon Cardon will be giving a talk at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Cardon is an internationally renowned human geneticist who joined the lab in 2021. From 2017 to 2021, he was chief scientific officer and chief scientific strategy officer at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a rare disease biotechnology company.
Here’s Why Seeing This Youtuber’s Videos Of Maine Made Me Furious
As I have gotten a little older, and a little wiser, I have tried my best to always be respectful of other people. That being said, I am human, so sometimes I fail... But, I try to start every morning asking God to help me be kind to all those I encounter.
penbaypilot.com
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
WMTW
Maine mother worries daughter poses safety risk, desperate for mental health assistance
LISBON, Maine — Since early childhood, Jessica Deshiro says her oldest daughter has shown signs of aggression. In recent years, she says, her behavior has become much worse. She worries that her daughter poses a safety risk to others, including her other three children. "That is my worst fear....
A Maine Town is Throwing an Ice Storm of 98 Party in The Streets Next Weekend!
I know it's all anyone has been hearing about the last couple of weeks or so, but it really is hard to believe that the big Ice Storm of 98 was 25 freakin' years ago. Like many major events that happen in our lifetimes, this is one of those things that happens and we always remember 'where we were' or 'what we were doing' when it happened.
mainepublic.org
Down East area earns National Heritage designation, the first in Maine
Downeast Maine is officially a National Heritage Area, the first in the state. The designation means that the region is now considered a nationally significant landscape. President Biden made it official when he signed legislation into law late last year. The idea started with Downeast farmers who wanted to raise...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
mdislander.com
Healthy Acadia to offer free online movement class
ELLSWORTH — Join Healthy Acadia online via Zoom from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 for “Joy in Mindfulness and Movement,” with Judith Hanscom. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series. Hanscom, a registered yoga teacher, will share her...
Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service
The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
mdislander.com
Petitioner files to intervene in cruise ship lawsuit
BAR HARBOR — The lead petitioner for an ordinance capping cruise ship visitation filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the new restrictions. A group of Bar Harbor businesses filed a suit against the town late last month after voters passed a citizens’ initiative in November 2022 limiting disembarking passengers to a max of 1,000 per day. On Jan. 19, Charles Sidman requested participation in the case on the defendant’s, the town of Bar Harbor, side.
newscentermaine.com
Bangor schools activate first-of-its-kind alert system in New England
"I just think it's really important that we prioritize safety at school. A lot of kids don't have it anywhere else," a senior at Bangor High School said.
foxbangor.com
Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation
BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
mdislander.com
Housing continues to be top issue in Bar Harbor's future
BAR HARBOR — The need for housing, identified by multiple town committees as one of the top issues facing Bar Harbor, isn’t going away anytime soon. According to a housing analysis presented by consultant group RKG Associates during a Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting last Wednesday, Bar Harbor’s household population is projected to rise 15 percent by 2038 from 2018 estimates, having the single highest growth compared to neighboring communities in Hancock County.
mainepublic.org
ACLU says Penobscot County's use of pandemic aid for jail upgrades should be investigated
Plans to use federal rescue money for renovations inside the Penobscot County Jail have prompted concerns from the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, which says the funds have been misused and is calling for an investigation. The Maine ACLU is joining other affiliates in asking a U.S. Treasury Department...
mdislander.com
Town to 'mediate' cruise ship lawsuit
BAR HARBOR — Following an executive session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to determine how to proceed against a lawsuit over cruise ship restrictions, Town Council members made a motion to authorize their attorney to mediate the preliminary injunction. The suit was issued late last month by...
