Related
Shots fired in Luling neighborhood, detectives find vehicle containing ‘large amount’ of marijuana
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and motive in connection to a shooting investigation in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling. According to reports, on Wednesday (Jan. 18) officers responded to a call of gunfire around 7:40 p.m. […]
Man found asleep in stolen vehicle, arrested after fight and flee
Investigations determined the Hyundai was stolen on Jan. 3 from the 3000 block of Burgundy St.
'I jumped off the couch and crawled down the hall as fast as I could' - neighbor's camera catches a triple homicide
NEW ORLEANS — A resident's home security cameras caught the moment three people were shot and killed in Mid-City recently. The neighbor whose cameras caught the video says he never knew he’d be taking shelter from gunfire in his own home. For his safety, he asked that we protect his identity.
December 2022 homicide suspect sought by NOPD, public aid needed in search
According to the NOPD, on Dec. 11, 2022, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Basin Street just after 4:30 p.m.
Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived,...
NOPD investigating shooting in Algiers, female victim wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded on the Westbank Thursday (Jan. 19th).
Arrest made in Gentilly double homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a double homicide outside a Walgreens drug store on Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue on December 7. 19-year-old Grant Townsend is charged with two counts of...
West bank double homicide victim is dad of suspect in earlier murder at same house
A man killed in a double homicide at a west bank house Tuesday night is the father of a suspect accused in a fatal shooting at that very same residence a year earlier, according to authorities. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified Curtis Thomas Jr., 51, of Bridge City, as...
Two juveniles in custody after pulling on car handles in Kenner
Kenner Police have two teens in custody after witnesses spotted them pulling on car handles in the Highway Park area.
Teenager shot to death in Central City
A 19-year-old was shot to death Wednesday morning in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Media reports say his family witnessed the fatal shooting. The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a male teenager dead. The offense occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of Rev John Raphael Jr Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Deadly love triangle leads to 1st-degree murder indictment in Jefferson Parish
A man accused of forcing his way into his former fiancée's apartment and executing her new love interest will stand trial for first-degree murder in Jefferson Parish, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Donovan LaFrance, 29, with the death...
Woman wounded in Algiers shooting
A woman was shot and wounded in a shooting incident in the 2000 block of West Bend Parkway in Algiers this afternoon. NOPD says the woman arrived at a local hospital around 5:30pm at a hospital.
BonVi apartment residents wake up to smashed car windows
NEW ORLEANS — Several residents at the BonVi Apartments in New Orleans woke up Wednesday morning to their car windows smashed. NOPD confirms that nine cars were broken into overnight at the apartment complex on Montegut Street. Police say they are actively investigating the incident. This comes as the...
NOPD seeks suspect wanted on charges for simple burglary
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old Kristian Lumpkin in connection to a burglary.
Stolen car crash leads to arrest of 2 New Orleans teens in St. Bernard Parish
Two people from New Orleans are in custody after detectives say they crashed a stolen car in St. Bernard Parish and tried to run away, causing a nearby elementary school to lockdown.
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
Cafeteria worker accused of selling 'edible marijuana' to student, arrested in Tangipahoa Parish
KENTWOOD - A cafeteria worker was arrested Friday after allegedly selling drugs to a student at a Tangipahoa Parish high school. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it opened an investigation after learning a student bought "edible marijuana" from an employee at Sumner High School in Kentwood. Investigators identified Tymetrica...
NOPD searching for suspect accused in Abundance Street home burglary
According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 1800 block of Abundance Street on Tuesday (Jan. 10).
Mississippi police: Vehicle recovered on same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially painted another color
Mississippi police officers were able to recover a stolen vehicle on the same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially spraypainted another color. Officers with the Picayune Police Department report that a vehicle was reported stolen around 10 am Tuesday from an address on East Canal Street.
Man fatally shot in Central City for 19th homicide in 18 days of 2023
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. Police say shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man shot in that location.
