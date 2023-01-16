ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 9

Related
fox8live.com

Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived,...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
WWL-TV

Arrest made in Gentilly double homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a double homicide outside a Walgreens drug store on Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue on December 7. 19-year-old Grant Townsend is charged with two counts of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Teenager shot to death in Central City

A 19-year-old was shot to death Wednesday morning in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Media reports say his family witnessed the fatal shooting. The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a male teenager dead. The offense occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of Rev John Raphael Jr Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

BonVi apartment residents wake up to smashed car windows

NEW ORLEANS — Several residents at the BonVi Apartments in New Orleans woke up Wednesday morning to their car windows smashed. NOPD confirms that nine cars were broken into overnight at the apartment complex on Montegut Street. Police say they are actively investigating the incident. This comes as the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy