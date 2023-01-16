ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

tourcounsel.com

The Shops At The Bravern | Shopping mall in Bellevue

The best luxury brands are at The Shops at The Bravern. This small outdoor mall is located very close to Bellevue Square. It is small but without a doubt it is the number one among all the malls in Seattle to buy clothes and accessories from exclusive brands since it houses the boutiques of large international fashion brands.
BELLEVUE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Regal Cinemas Closing 3 Beloved Northwest Movie Theaters Forever

The large movie company just announced the closing of 39 theaters across the United States, and the northwest is losing 3 different beloved locations forever. Some of my best memories as a kid were when we went to see a movie at our local theater. For many, those dreams will be just a memory with a newly announced bankruptcy plan. The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, had announced it was applying for bankruptcy in September, but on Tuesday filed a detailed plan. That plan names 39 locations that are to be closed along with the 15 locations already shut down by the company. The northwest loses 3 Regal locations overall that are closing forever. Two of those locations have already closed but now we know it is permanent.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Chef Tom Douglas goes low and slow at his new spot Etta's Big Mountain BBQ

SEATTLE — Seattle’s best-known chef is serving up something new. Tom Douglas has rebooted his former restaurant Etta's Seafood next to Pike Place Market into Etta's Big Mountain Barbecue. Etta’s, if you did not know, is named after Tom's daughter, Loretta. The smoked meat menu features Tom's take on briskets, ribs, and other barbeque staples.
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Goodbye, Cupcake

After 15 years on Pac Ave, cupcake bakery Hello, Cupcake sells its last cupcake. Tacoma residents from far and wide lined up in the rain last Sunday morning for one final cupcake from beloved cupcake bakery, Hello, Cupcake. Hello, Cupcake, which has been a part of downtown Tacoma for the...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
KIRKLAND, WA
The Stranger

Three Music Venues That Serve Fantastic Food… and One That Sells Satan’s Hot Dog

Seattle and Washington State have always had all sorts of puritanical, wacky, nonsense laws about serving liquor. The one requiring bars to have a “kitchen” is one of them. Washington Administrative Code 314-02-035 states, “A spirits, beer, and wine restaurant licensee must serve at least four complete meals. Establishments shall be maintained in a substantial manner as a place for preparing, cooking, and serving of complete meals.”
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Centerstage Theatre Kicks Off 2023 with 'The Hatmaker’s Wife'

Centerstage Theatre is kicking off 2023 with The Hatmaker's Wife, the third show of its season lineup. The production, which runs Jan. 27-Feb. 19, is a surreal, time-bending tale set inside a home where walls can talk and words magically appear. Written by Lauren Yee, The Hatmaker's Wife tells the...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KING-5

Seattle's most original artist, Gregory Blackstock, dies at 77

LACEY, Wash. — Nobody saw the world quite like artist Gregory Blackstock. An autistic savant, his obsessive need to find order in his life led to an astonishing collection of art that has been collected around the world. Blackstock died last week in Lacey, Washington. He was 77 years...
LACEY, WA
The Stranger

M3GAN Is a Seattle Gay Icon

There’s a long history of fascinating, extravagant women emerging from Seattle, from brothel owner Lou Graham, known in the 1800s as “Queen of the lava beds,” to burlesque champion Gypsy Rose Lee, to dancer Shelly Bauman, whose leg was blown off by a canon in a Bastille Day parade in Pioneer Square and then used the settlement money to open a gay bar called Shelly’s Leg. (The bar burned down a few years later when a gas tanker crashed on the viaduct, exploded, and sent a wall of flame pouring down onto the building.)
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Free Pasta, International Cuisine, and Pork Chops

Seattle's Tavolàta is celebrating its 16th anniversary this month. To mark the occasion, the restaurant is hosting a rigatoni giveaway Jan. 23 at all its locations. That evening, every table will get free rigatoni — a thank-you only available when you dine in. Find out more here. Dine...
SEATTLE, WA
Mega 99.3

WTH?! Seattle Wants You to ‘Remain Calm’ if You Find a Rat in your Toilet

I'm not even gonna ask why King County Public Health is telling people the five steps of what to do if there's a rat in your toilet. Did the rat call up through the pipes to reach that destination? Did a rat fall in your toilet? Some things are better left unknown. However, let's just say that you happen to find a rat in your toilet. What do you do? The first thing that they want you to do is be calm.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound

King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
SEATTLE, WA

