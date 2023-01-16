Read full article on original website
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
What Can Gas And LNG Expect In 2023
No commodity has faced the challenges that the global gas industry has faced in 2022. In this article, look at 6 things the gas market could expect in 2023. — No other commodity has faced the challenges that the global gas industry has faced in the last year. In this article, look at 6 things the gas market could expect in 2023.
Oil Wavers as US Economy Weakens
Oil fell for the first time in almost two weeks as disappointing US economic data ignited fears of a recession and sparked a sell-off across Wall Street. West Texas Intermediate reversed course after hitting the highest intraday price since early December, falling almost 1%. Demand data out of China boosted oil prices at the start of the session but the commodity’s surge hit a roadblock when equities turned sharply lower and the dollar rebounded.
Oil Demand Set to Rise to Record in 2023
Global oil demand is set to rise by 1.9 million barrels per day this year to a record 101.7 million barrels per day. That’s according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest oil market report, which outlined that nearly half the gain will come from China following the lifting of its Covid restrictions and that jet fuel will remain the largest source of growth, “up 840,000 barrels per day”.
Chinese Oil Giant Wins Case Against Canadian Pipeline Operator
Pembina Pipeline Corp. “unjustly discriminated” against a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp. by blocking access to an oil terminal in Alberta, the Canada Energy Regulator ruled. The ruling, issued Tuesday in Calgary, came after Cnooc Marketing Canada, which operates oil sands production wells in the province,...
Chesapeake Energy Sells Eagle Ford Package for $1.4B
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) has announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the Brazos Valley region of its Eagle Ford asset to WildFire Energy I LLC for $1.425 billion. The company revealed that it had agreed to sell approximately 377,000 net acres and around 1,350 wells...
Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date
Rystad Energy now anticipates Freeport LNG will restart in March at the earliest. That’s according to Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain, who made the statement in a market note sent to Rigzone recently. McClain highlighted in the note that a “full ramp up” at the site was not expected until “mid-year”.
Oil Posts Second Weekly Gain
Oil rallied to the highest since mid-November, capping off its second straight week of gains on optimism over increased demand from China. West Texas Intermediate rose to settle above $81 a barrel, posting a 1.8% weekly gain. Bolstering crude this week were forecasts for record consumption in China, a buying spree from the country’s largest oil trader and increased crude imports ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Regardless Of Challenges, 2023 Will Not Disappoint EV Market
The EV market went from strength to strength in 2022 despite considerable supply chain challenges. In 2023, there could be more challenges. — The electric vehicle (EV) market went from strength to strength in 2022 – despite considerable supply chain challenges. In 2023, there could be more challenges than before, Wood Mackenzie believes.
Zephyr Hits More Hydrocarbons In Paradox Basin
Zephyr Energy has come across a significant influx of hydrocarbons at the State 36-2 LNW-CC well at the company's flagship project in the Paradox Basin, Utah, U.S. Zephyr Energy, the Rocky Mountain oil and gas company has come across more hydrocarbons in the Paradox Basin, Utah, U.S. After reaching the...
Energy Majors Standardizing Digital Supply Of Spare Parts
Some of the world's largest energy companies have now signed an Industry Collaboration Agreement to set an industry standard for a digital inventory ecosystem. — Some of the world’s largest energy companies have now signed an Industry Collaboration Agreement to set an industry standard for a digital inventory ecosystem.
TAZIZ Partners With Proman To Develop Methanol Facility
TAZIZ and methanol producer Proman have signed an agreement to develop UAE's first world-scale methanol production facility. Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company (TAZIZ) and methanol producer Proman have signed an agreement to develop UAE’s first world-scale methanol production facility. The facility, according to the UAE-based company, will be located...
Three60 Contracted To Help Isle Of Man Reach Energy Independence
Three60 Energy has secured a significant drilling contract with Crogga Limited to help the Isle of Man achieve energy independence. — Three60 Energy has secured a significant drilling contract with Crogga Limited to help the Isle of Man achieve energy independence. Under the contract, Three60 Energy will drill an...
Energean Posts Revenues Jump In 2022, Heads Into Busy 2023
Energean has closed the year 2022 almost doubling its revenues compared to the previous year. The company posted revenues of $736.7 million, 48 percent up on the $497 million reported in 2021. Production excluding Israel was 35.7 kboed, in the middle of the guidance range of 34.0 – 37.0 kboed....
Four EU Nations Call for Zero Emissions Target for Trucks And Buses
The Netherlands is leading calls for the EU to target zero emissions from heavy-duty vehicles to bring the sector in line with its climate goals. The Netherlands is leading calls for the European Union to target zero emissions from heavy-duty vehicles to bring the polluting sector in line with its climate neutrality goals.
UAE Quartet Partners up on CCM Pilot Project
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has joined forces with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC), Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and 44.01 to pilot technology that permanently mineralizes carbon dioxide (CO2) within rock formations found in the Emirate of Fujairah. The project, due to commence in January...
FSO Pargo Heads Off to Brazil
Floating Storage and Offloading vessel FSO Fargo has left Dubai and is heading to the Campos Basin offshore Brazil. — Perenco Brazil has seen its Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel, FSO Fargo, sail away from Dubai and set course to the Pargo Cluster in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil. Once moored on location, the FSO will be central to the extension of Perenco Brazil’s offshore performance.
Wressle Surpassing Expectations
Wressle oil field has continued to perform beyond expectations, generating high production and revenues. — Europa Oil & Gas, one of the three partners in the Wressle (PEDL 180/182) oil field in Lincolnshire, UK, on the Western margin of the Humber Basin, noted that a lot of positives can be seen in the recent production and operational update.
Large Inventory Build Couldn't Push Prices Lower This Week
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on inventory trends, China's reopening, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s edition of oil...
Perenco's FSO Pargo Sails Out From Dubai, Heads For Brazil
Perenco has announced that the FSO vessel Pargo left Dubai and was on its way to the Pargo Cluster in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil. — Perenco has announced that the floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel Pargo left Dubai and was on its way to the Pargo Cluster in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.
