ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Supreme Court set to hear arguments in lawsuit challenging near-total abortion ban

By Lakeshore Public Radio
lakeshorepublicradio.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Supreme Court says justices were interviewed about the leaked draft opinion

The Supreme Court marshal is clarifying the report issued Thursday on her investigation into last May's leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The court has never been known for its political acumen. That may be why Thursday's report produced some important unanswered questions. Namely whether the justices were interviewed by investigators, or whether they, like others who were interviewed, were asked to sign sworn affidavits.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

What might the FDA’s expansion of abortion pill access mean for Hoosiers?

The Food and Drug Administration recently expanded access of abortion pills to more pharmacies, including large chains, mail-order companies and online pharmacies. But how this would affect Indiana’s temporarily halted law is complicated and unclear. Jennifer Drobac is a law professor at Indiana University. She said the expansion of...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy