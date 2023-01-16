Indiana Supreme Court set to hear arguments in lawsuit challenging near-total abortion ban

Read full article on original website
Indiana Supreme Court considers future of abortion rights in lawsuit over state's near-total ban
The future of abortion rights in Indiana is now in the hands of the state’s five Supreme Court justices. The court heard arguments Thursday in a lawsuit challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban. Abortion care providers, including Planned Parenthood, Whole Woman's Health, All-Options, Inc. and Women's Med Group, want...
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
Supreme Court says justices were interviewed about the leaked draft opinion
The Supreme Court marshal is clarifying the report issued Thursday on her investigation into last May's leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The court has never been known for its political acumen. That may be why Thursday's report produced some important unanswered questions. Namely whether the justices were interviewed by investigators, or whether they, like others who were interviewed, were asked to sign sworn affidavits.
What might the FDA’s expansion of abortion pill access mean for Hoosiers?
The Food and Drug Administration recently expanded access of abortion pills to more pharmacies, including large chains, mail-order companies and online pharmacies. But how this would affect Indiana’s temporarily halted law is complicated and unclear. Jennifer Drobac is a law professor at Indiana University. She said the expansion of...
