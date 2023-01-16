Daniel Jones, Dexter Lawrence were highest-graded Giants in Wild Card game

The New York Giants took down the Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, on Sunday evening for their first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI. It also served as a little revenge from a Week 16 loss in Minneapolis.

With the win, the Giants move on in the NFC Playoffs where they’ll take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round this Saturday night.

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest grades for offense, defense, and special teams from the Wild Card game courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Note: We’re only including players who saw 15+ snaps in the game.

Highest grades, offense

David Berding/Getty Images

QB Daniel Jones (80.9)

WR Isaiah Hodgins (80.4)

OL Andrew Thomas (79.9)

RB Saquon Barkley (72.2)

OL Mark Glowinski (73.1)

Lowest grades, offense

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

OL Evan Neal (38.4)

TE Lawrence Cager (39.9)

OL Ben Bredeson (55.7)

WR Darius Slayton (56.8)

TE Daniel Bellinger (59.1)

Highest grades, defense

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

NT Dexter Lawrence (74.8)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (70.9)

S Julian Love (69.6)

CB Fabian Moreau (69.6)

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (69.4)

Lowest grades, defense

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

LB Ryder Anderson (43.2)

LB Jarrad Davis (44.2)

LB Oshane Ximines (48.0)

S Tony Jefferson (49.8)

S Landon Collins (52.0)

Highest grades, special teams

Al Bello/Getty Images

CB Nick McCloud (91.7)

S Jason Pinnock (73.4)

TE Nick Vannett (71.0)

Lowest grades, special teams

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun