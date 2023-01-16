ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Jones, Dexter Lawrence were highest-graded Giants in Wild Card game

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhJIo_0kGQv1vA00

The New York Giants took down the Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, on Sunday evening for their first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI. It also served as a little revenge from a Week 16 loss in Minneapolis.

With the win, the Giants move on in the NFC Playoffs where they’ll take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round this Saturday night.

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest grades for offense, defense, and special teams from the Wild Card game courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Note: We’re only including players who saw 15+ snaps in the game.

Highest grades, offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnJrm_0kGQv1vA00
David Berding/Getty Images
  • QB Daniel Jones (80.9)
  • WR Isaiah Hodgins (80.4)
  • OL Andrew Thomas (79.9)
  • RB Saquon Barkley (72.2)
  • OL Mark Glowinski (73.1)

Lowest grades, offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajKi3_0kGQv1vA00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
  • OL Evan Neal (38.4)
  • TE Lawrence Cager (39.9)
  • OL Ben Bredeson (55.7)
  • WR Darius Slayton (56.8)
  • TE Daniel Bellinger (59.1)

Highest grades, defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xXmG_0kGQv1vA00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
  • NT Dexter Lawrence (74.8)
  • CB Adoree’ Jackson (70.9)
  • S Julian Love (69.6)
  • CB Fabian Moreau (69.6)
  • LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (69.4)

Lowest grades, defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19l8HZ_0kGQv1vA00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
  • LB Ryder Anderson (43.2)
  • LB Jarrad Davis (44.2)
  • LB Oshane Ximines (48.0)
  • S Tony Jefferson (49.8)
  • S Landon Collins (52.0)

Highest grades, special teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXPmg_0kGQv1vA00
Al Bello/Getty Images
  • CB Nick McCloud (91.7)
  • S Jason Pinnock (73.4)
  • TE Nick Vannett (71.0)

Lowest grades, special teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTjWx_0kGQv1vA00
AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
  • LB Carter Coughlin (41.2)
  • S Landon Collins (50.7)
  • LB Tomon Fox (50.8)

Comments / 0

 

