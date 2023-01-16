ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

San Diego beaches prepare for king tides

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE

Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning. January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County

A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego County seeks public help for estimates of recent storm damage

San Diego County officials put a call out to the public Thursday for assistance in estimating how much damage was caused by the recent storms that battered the region. Residents who experienced damage to their home or small business between Dec. 29, 2022 and Jan. 17 were asked to complete an online survey outlining the extent of the damage.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

San Diego County COVID-19, influenza numbers take sharp drop

San Diego County public health officials Friday encouraged residents to join 540,000 other San Diegans and get a bivalent COVID- 19 booster, even as the reported numbers of those falling ill dropped by more than 30% over the past week. COVID-19 vaccines, including bivalent boosters, and flu vaccines were widely...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad

A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego

Lunar New year is a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate a fresh start and new opportunities. Traditionally commemorated by the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian communities, Lunar New Year is tied to the lunar calendar. For those following the Chinese zodiac, we’re entering the Year of the Rabbit. For the Vietnamese zodiac, it’s going to be the Year of the Cat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego's economic outlook 'sunnier' than the rest of the country

The University of San Diego held its 39th Annual Economic Roundtable to take stock of where the national and local economies may be headed in 2023. Next, the U.S. military is struggling to meet recruitment goals. With fewer young people enlisting, now the Navy is allowing older people to join. Then, new research from the UCSD School of Global Policy and Strategy suggests that salary transparency can lead companies to close their gender wage gaps, but not for the reason you might think. And, while it feels like winter outside, spring training, and the return of Padre baseball, is just a month away. Finally, a young San Diego theater company launches it’s first full season with a play about a campus sexual assault.
SAN DIEGO, CA

