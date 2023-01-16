Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
San Diego beaches prepare for king tides
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
Winter storm brings high rainfall totals across San Diego County
January 2023 brought heavy rain to San Diego, with some areas seeing over 10 inches from one storm system.
KPBS
City of San Diego crews to address pothole increase following recent rains
San Diego city officials said Thursday additional work crews will be dispatched to address a citywide spike in potholes that followed the recent rainfall in the region. According to the city, "dozens of additional teams" will be assigned this week to make pothole repairs across the city. While typically up...
KPBS
Storm batters South Bay, flooding streets and forcing horse evacuations
The storm that came through San Diego on Monday through Tuesday morning left a big mess throughout the county. In the South Bay, some parts of the Tijuana River Valley remained flooded on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the area received 2 to 3 inches of rain...
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
Heavy rain makes Santee park look wetter than usual
Mast Park in Santee is looking nothing like what locals are used to after all the recent rain.
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE
Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning. January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled...
San Diego Channel
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
NBC San Diego
People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County
A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
KPBS
San Diego County seeks public help for estimates of recent storm damage
San Diego County officials put a call out to the public Thursday for assistance in estimating how much damage was caused by the recent storms that battered the region. Residents who experienced damage to their home or small business between Dec. 29, 2022 and Jan. 17 were asked to complete an online survey outlining the extent of the damage.
Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
KPBS
San Diego County COVID-19, influenza numbers take sharp drop
San Diego County public health officials Friday encouraged residents to join 540,000 other San Diegans and get a bivalent COVID- 19 booster, even as the reported numbers of those falling ill dropped by more than 30% over the past week. COVID-19 vaccines, including bivalent boosters, and flu vaccines were widely...
Thousands without power in San Diego County
A plethora of power outages were reported Monday across San Diego County, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
KPBS
Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad
A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
Driver Rescued After SUV Nearly Plunges From California Cliff
California firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road and was left dangling from a cliff, the front two tires hanging in mid-air while spray from the tempestuous sea below washed over the hood. On Saturday evening, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received a call regarding the incident....
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
KPBS
Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego
Lunar New year is a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate a fresh start and new opportunities. Traditionally commemorated by the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian communities, Lunar New Year is tied to the lunar calendar. For those following the Chinese zodiac, we’re entering the Year of the Rabbit. For the Vietnamese zodiac, it’s going to be the Year of the Cat.
News 8 KFMB
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
The ordinance the full support of Santee city leaders who said that it will help protect nearby communities. But homeless advocates are blasting the move.
El Cajon mobile home goes up in flames
A fire destroyed an empty mobile home Monday, according to Heartland Fire and Rescue.
KPBS
San Diego's economic outlook 'sunnier' than the rest of the country
The University of San Diego held its 39th Annual Economic Roundtable to take stock of where the national and local economies may be headed in 2023. Next, the U.S. military is struggling to meet recruitment goals. With fewer young people enlisting, now the Navy is allowing older people to join. Then, new research from the UCSD School of Global Policy and Strategy suggests that salary transparency can lead companies to close their gender wage gaps, but not for the reason you might think. And, while it feels like winter outside, spring training, and the return of Padre baseball, is just a month away. Finally, a young San Diego theater company launches it’s first full season with a play about a campus sexual assault.
Comments / 0