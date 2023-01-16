Samsung Galaxy S22 drops to lowest ever price, ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is fast approaching on the 1st February, and many people are hoping to hear about the expected launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S23 , the newest smartphone collection from Samsung.

Prior to the event, we’ve been anticipating that there will be tons of cheap phone deals on the previous Samsung Galaxy smartphone series – the S22 – and Amazon has just delivered the goods. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is 26% off at Amazon, taking this premium Android smartphone down to its lowest ever price.

Originally priced at £769, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is now £569.50, saving shoppers £199.50 on this popular handset. This deal is only available on the Phantom Black version of the phone and it will arrive SIM free, so you’ll need the best SIM only deals to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 up and running.

Released in February 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has quickly become one of the best Android phones on the market. A top performer across the board, the Samsung Galaxy S22 offers a powerful performance, with an attractive Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and an impressive camera that takes excellent shots and comes with AI-based features. For more details, take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S22 review .

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: £769 , £569.50 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: £769, £569.50 at Amazon

Get 26% off the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Amazon. Running on the fast and powerful 4nm processor chip, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is packed full of features, has a long lasting battery and an incredible camera for photos, videos and more. This Android smartphone has 5G capabilities, 128GB storage and comes in a sleek Phantom Black colour.

If you fancy a bigger and speedier version of the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has also had its price slashed at Amazon. Currently holding the number 2 spot in our best smartphones guide, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now £815, thanks to this 29% discount.

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22, this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is available on the 128GB storage option and the Phantom Black colourway – see all the details below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: £1,149 , £815 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: £1,149, £815 at Amazon

Save £334 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at Amazon. In our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review, we gave this Android smartphone 5 stars and commented that "it's everything you'd expect from a flagship smartphone and more… it's perfect for professionals, creatives and smartphone enthusiasts." It comes with the S Pen that fits into the bottom of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and easily ejects from it so you can write, sketch and control the phone.