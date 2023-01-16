Chris Taylor Appreciative Of Dodgers Teammates Supporting CT3 Foundation “Driving For Hope” Topgolf Event

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the Texas Rangers for the past four years before being let go in August (with Texas ultimately hiring Bruce Bochy as his successor).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO