Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Ohio State

Iowa basketball will put its four-game winning streak on the line on Saturday, Jan. 21 as the Hawkeyes will go to Columbus, Ohio to take on Ohio State. The Buckeyes have lost five games in a row, all by seven points or less, and are trying to find their footing amidst a tough stretch. Iowa is 12-6 on the year while the Buckeyes are 10-8 overall.
