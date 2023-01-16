ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Charlotte visits Western Kentucky on 4-game road slide

Charlotte 49ers (12-7, 3-5 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-8, 3-5 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -2.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the 49ers face Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers are 5-3 in home games. Western Kentucky is fourth in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WTOP

McKee leads Queens against Jacksonville after 28-point performance

Queens Royals (13-7, 3-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-8, 3-4 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -3.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after AJ McKee scored 28 points in Queens’ 95-90 loss to the North Florida Ospreys. The Dolphins are 6-1 on their home court....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

South Dakota takes on Omaha, aims to end 3-game slide

Omaha Mavericks (7-13, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-11, 3-4 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -4.5; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota aims to end its three-game skid when the Coyotes play Omaha. The Coyotes have gone 5-4 in home games. South Dakota is eighth in the...
OMAHA, NE
WTOP

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m. Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m. Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Savannah at Florida, 7...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy