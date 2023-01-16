Read full article on original website
WTOP
Charlotte visits Western Kentucky on 4-game road slide
Charlotte 49ers (12-7, 3-5 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-8, 3-5 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -2.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the 49ers face Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers are 5-3 in home games. Western Kentucky is fourth in...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WTOP
McKee leads Queens against Jacksonville after 28-point performance
Queens Royals (13-7, 3-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-8, 3-4 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -3.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after AJ McKee scored 28 points in Queens’ 95-90 loss to the North Florida Ospreys. The Dolphins are 6-1 on their home court....
Ed Reed won't coach Bethune-Cookman as negotiations fail
Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed said he will not be the new head coach at Bethune-Cookman because the "university won't be ratifying" his contract after weeks of negotiations.
WTOP
South Dakota takes on Omaha, aims to end 3-game slide
Omaha Mavericks (7-13, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-11, 3-4 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -4.5; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota aims to end its three-game skid when the Coyotes play Omaha. The Coyotes have gone 5-4 in home games. South Dakota is eighth in the...
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m. Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m. Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Savannah at Florida, 7...
WNBA trade: Sparks acquire Dearica Hamby from Aces, will miss time for pregnancy
WNBA free agency opened at midnight and is already off to an interesting start after the league announced that former Las Vegas Aces WNBA champion would be traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. In the trade, the Aces acquired 6-5 center Amanda Zahui B. from the Sparks. In...
