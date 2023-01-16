ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

stop the lies.
4d ago

Self defense? What a fricking joke that is. Women can’t stand their ground against the number 1 killer of women in the home, which is a male Intimate partner killing them. That defense only works for men. Not one woman in this country has successfully used it. Intimidate partner abuse takes the lives of women more than any stranger.

Fort Morgan Times

Aerospace startup chooses Colorado over Florida for headquarters

A company that is developing an orbital platform to manufacture products in space or recycle space debris has chosen Colorado as its headquarters. State officials said Thursday that startup ThinkOrbital also considered Florida for its headquarters. The company, which has 11 employees, will initially focus on research and development and expects to create 60 new jobs at an average wage of $80,433.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Fort Morgan Times

Public attitudes survey shows near unanimous support for Colorado agriculture

Nearly all Coloradans want to support our state’s agricultural industry, according to a new public opinion survey conducted by the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) and Colorado State University (CSU). The survey shows 98 percent of respondents agreed that Colorado’s food and ag industry is important to the state’s future economic development; that the presence of ranches, farms, and agriculture is important to the quality of life in Colorado; and that it is important to maintain land and water in Colorado for agricultural purposes.
erienewsnow.com

John Hickenlooper Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Birth name: John Wright Hickenlooper Jr. Father: John Hickenlooper Sr., a steel mill executive. Mother: Anne (Morris) MacDonald. Marriages: Robin Pringle (2016-present); Helen Thorpe (divorced) Children: with Robin Pringle: Jack...
Colorado Newsline

A speech that put NIMBYs on notice

Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.” And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […] The post A speech that put NIMBYs on notice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
99.9 KEKB

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
The Denver Gazette

They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
