ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

LASD detective suffers medical emergency in Torrance, dies

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUXRI_0kGQq3Zz00

TORRANCE (CNS) - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detective has died from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, authorities said today.

The death was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff's department.

"It is with our most profound sorrow that we announce the sudden loss of a family member, Steven J. Lim, a Special Victim Bureau detective and 26- year veteran of LASD," Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement.

"He was involved in a fatal traffic collision ... while driving home from his work assignment," Luna said.

According to the sheriff's department, Lim was eastbound on West Carson Street when the single-vehicle collision occurred, with no other vehicles or people involved.

He was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

"He was an exemplary detective who handled the most severe child abuse cases," Luna said. "Detective Lim leaves behind his wife and five children, as well as his parents and sister."

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

3 sought in commercial break-in, robbery in Calabasas

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three suspected robbers after a break-in at a Calabasas restaurant on Monday. The robbery began as a commercial burglary at Pedalers Fork at 23504 Calabasas Road at about 5:30 a.m., though the burglars were interrupted by an employee showing up to work, LASD said in a […]
CALABASAS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood authorities are investigating a shooting death in a residential neighborhood this afternoon. The shooting was reported to have happened around 5:00 a.m. but the body wasn’t located until 3:00 p.m. Authorities found the deceased, only described as male, near 79th Street and Van...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another person found dead in Lancaster motel

LANCASTER, Calif. – A person was found dead Wednesday at the scene of a fire in a Lancaster motel, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 43500 block of 17th Street West at about 3:55 a.m., identified as the Lancaster Inn, and extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 25 minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona

A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Fatally Shot at Intersection in Palmdale

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was shot and killed at an intersection in the city of Palmdale Wednesday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m., Jan. 18, regarding a gunshot victim at the intersection of Avenue Q-3 and 11th Street East. A male victim was found by deputies upon arrival.
PALMDALE, CA
kclu.org

Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting

A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

1 wounded, 1 arrested after shooting at Huntington Beach park

A man was injured in a shooting at a Huntington Beach park early Wednesday, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. at the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive, Lt. Roman Altenbach of the Huntington Beach Police Department said. The victim was found with a gunshot wound […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy