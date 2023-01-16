LASD detective suffers medical emergency in Torrance, dies

TORRANCE (CNS) - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detective has died from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, authorities said today.

The death was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff's department.

"It is with our most profound sorrow that we announce the sudden loss of a family member, Steven J. Lim, a Special Victim Bureau detective and 26- year veteran of LASD," Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement.

"He was involved in a fatal traffic collision ... while driving home from his work assignment," Luna said.

According to the sheriff's department, Lim was eastbound on West Carson Street when the single-vehicle collision occurred, with no other vehicles or people involved.

He was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

"He was an exemplary detective who handled the most severe child abuse cases," Luna said. "Detective Lim leaves behind his wife and five children, as well as his parents and sister."

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok