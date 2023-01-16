Read full article on original website
Lady Raider defeat No.25 Texas for the 3rd year in a row!
Behind 28 points from Bre’Amber Scott and another 13-point performance from freshman Jasmine Shavers, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders downed No. 25 Texas, 68-64 in front of a juiced-up crowd of 5,604. With the victory, Texas Tech (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) has now recorded a win over UT in...
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
Crash on Milwaukee Avenue turns deadly, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue early Tuesday morning turned deadly, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were called at 4:54 a.m. According to LPD, Konny Krier, 56, was driving an SUV southbound when the vehicle left the road and “struck a telephone pole before coming […]
‘Y’all broke my children’: Mother demands accountability from Slaton ISD over racial claims
SLATON, Texas— The mother of a Slaton ISD student demanded the school district be held accountable at a school board meeting on Thursday night. JaQuatta Manahan showed her frustration for Slaton ISD after she said her children were the victims of racial discrimination. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Manahan’s daughter was sent to DAEP for 45 days […]
Filing begins for Municipal Elections
It’s that time again to file for Municipal Candidates in Terry County, which include the City of Brownfield, Meadow, & Wellman, Brownfield ISD (BISD), Meadow ISD (MISD), Wellman-Union ISD WUISD), and Brownfield Regional Medical Center. For the City of Brownfield, there will be four seats to be voted on....
City Council meets, City Manager gets approval
The City of Brownfield had its regularly scheduled meeting this morning at 7:30. City Council had a lot to discuss as they had 12 items on the agenda with 2 of them being in executive session. The first item on the agenda was to approve the minutes of the December...
