DFW Mayors Discuss Legislative Agenda
A group of 18 mayors from across Texas have released an outline of legislative priorities they would like the Texas Legislature to address as it begins its 88th session in Austin. The organization Big City Mayors (BCM) includes the leaders of cities such as Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, El...
Wyoming Looks to Discourage EV Sales
A group of six Wyoming legislators has filed a joint resolution to encourage the state to end the sale of electric vehicles in the coming years. The joint resolution, sponsored by four senators and two representatives, would express “support for phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035.”
HPISD | Superintendent Finalist by April
Highland Park Independent School District’s (HISD) Board of Trustees updated the community Tuesday, saying it expects to have a finalist for the position of superintendent by April. Superintendent Tom Trigg, who has held the position since July 2015, announced his retirement at a Board of Trustees meeting on October...
Local Builder Expands to Florida Market
A Dallas-Fort Worth developer announced Monday that it is branching out into Florida’s rental market after acquiring 80% of a company located in the state. Gehan Homes, based in Addison, purchased the controlling stake from Southern Impression Homes, located in Jacksonville, Florida, for $85 million. Gehan, a subsidiary of...
‘Celebration of Texas’ Inaugural Fun
Inaugural celebrations continued for Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick after the formal ceremony with a “Celebration of Texas” featuring speeches from the two men and performances from several bands. Earlier in the day, Abbott and Patrick shared a swearing-in to begin their third term in...
Texas Colleges in Latest Bracketology
Selection Sunday for the 2023 edition of March Madness is about seven weeks away. Here are where the local college basketball teams stand at this point in the season, according to the latest projections from CBS, ESPN, and Fox. IN THE FIELD. Houston (18-1,6-0 AAC) AP Rank: 1 NET Rank:...
North Texas Set to Cool Down
Temperatures across North Texas are cooling off after a brief period of warmer weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth predicts that cold temperatures will soon return across the region, with a weak cold front pushing through beginning today. The region has been experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures and...
