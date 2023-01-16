Read full article on original website
Henry Cejudo Says Francis Ngannou Turned Down ‘Little Piece of the Pie With the UFC’ For a ‘Majority of a Pie’ Elsewhere
Francis Ngannou reportedly turned down $24 million as part of the UFC’s final offer and Henry Cejudo commends him for doing so. After nearly two years of negotiations, Ngannou and the UFC were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract. The UFC’s offer would have made ‘The Predator’ the highest-paid heavyweight in promotional history, but for Ngannou, the freedom to decide his own future was something he was unwilling to put a price on. Still, Ngannou stands to score a massive payday wherever he lands first. Sharing his thoughts on Ngannou’s untimely exit, Henry Cejudo commended the Cameroonian heavyweight for knowing his worth and seeking exactly that in his future endeavors.
Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane
Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
‘Dana White Won’t Hesitate to Get Rid of Me’: Jon Anik Reveals Unique Contract Clause
UFC commentator Jon Anik revealed the unique clause in his contract that could get him out of the promotion if Dana White wanted to. Jon Anik, UFC’s lead play-by-play commentator joined the company in 2011 after a successful run at ESPN, where he was an anchor and hosted the show MMA Live, covering numerous mixed martial arts events. His impeccable presentation skills along with his partnership with fellow commentator Joe Rogan have turned him into a highly revered media member in the community.
Francis Ngannou Responds to Dana White, Says the Only Thing He’s Scared of Is ‘Being Trapped’
Francis Ngannou finds Dana White’s insinuation that he’s afraid to fight Jon Jones completely ridiculous. The former UFC heavyweight champion walked away from the promotion after nearly two years of negotiations failed to give ‘The Predator’ the one thing he wanted above all else; freedom. The news was broken by the UFC president himself on Saturday night stating that Ngannou was leaving to fight “lesser competition,” suggesting that the Cameroonian-born fighter was afraid to compete with some of the biggest names in the promotion, specifically Jon Jones.
Ciryl Gane’s Contract States He Gets Paid More If He Fights Jon Jones
Ciryl Gane will be making more money come March when he faces Jon Jones. There have been many moving parts in the UFC heavyweight division of late. The former champion Francis Ngannou has decided to part ways with the organization after failed negotiations and that has left the title vacant. Moving right along, the UFC has already assigned two top fighters to face off for that belt, Jon Jones will be making his heavyweight debut in March when he takes on Ciryl Gane for the undisputed title. Now it is revealed that Gane will not only have the opportunity to fight for yet another title, but he will also be getting a bump up in pay.
Sean O’Malley Is ‘Super Upset’ He’s Not Fighting Henry Cejudo At UFC 285: ‘It Would’ve Been Perfect’
UFC 285 is shaping up to be a great card… but it’s missing one Sean O’Malley. Following his win over Petr Yan, the #1 bantamweight contender was hoping to get a crack at UFC gold. Since the injured champ Aljamain Sterling likely won’t fight in March, O’Malley wouldn’t mind fighting Henry Cejudo at UFC 285 for an interim title.
Anthony Smith Misses Weight As Main Event Back Up Fighter At UFC 283 Weigh-Ins
Anthony Smith has missed weight as the UFC’s planned back up fighter for the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend. The show will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixiera and Jamahal Hill. The pair will be competing for the vacant 205-pound championship in the featured bout of the night.
Sean Strickland Knocks Viral Self-Defense TikTok Star Dale Brown Into Case Full Of Guns (Video)
Sean Strickland may have gotten a little carried away when meeting up with a viral self-defense TikTok star recently. Strickland is one of the top-ranked middleweights in the UFC at this point in time, so his fighting credentials can’t be denied. He recently attended an event in Las Vegas at a gun store, where he met up with Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.) Dale Brown.
Watch: Jake Paul Starts First Day of Jiu-Jitsu Training Ahead of MMA Debut
Jake Paul shared photos and videos of his first-ever jiu-jitsu training session. “The Problem Child” is being challenged by a wide array of MMA superstars ahead of his debut. As combat sports fans hold their breath for his highly-anticipated pro MMA debut, Jake Paul, meanwhile, wants to ensure he’s...
Sean Strickland Believes the UFC Could Have Potentially Saved Stephan Bonnar: ‘The Pie Definitely Was Not Shared’
Sean Strickland believes the UFC could have done more to help Stephan Bonnar prior to his untimely passing. On December 22, former UFC standout Stephan Bonnar passed away at the age of 45, reportedly due to heart complications while at work. As the MMA community came together to pay tribute to one of the original The Ultimate Fighter contestants, Sean Strickland had a very different take. Never one to shy away from sharing a controversial opinion, Strickland criticized fans and fighters alike who paid tribute to Bonnar but presumably did nothing to help him overcome struggles with alcohol and opioids in his last years of life. That includes Strickland’s employer, the UFC.
Sean Strickland Offers To Fight Internet Personality In The Desert
Sean Strickland is offering a social media star $200K to fight him in the desert. UFC fighter Sean Strickland is no stranger to the limelight. When he is not fighting inside the UFC Octagon, he is usually making headlines by saying unconventional things or getting into feuds with people online or in person. Now he seems to have made a new enemy with a social media self-defense instructor called Commander Dale Brown.
Joe Rogan Details The Dangers Of Alcohol Consumption For MMA Fighters
UFC commentator Joe Rogan is discouraging MMA fighters from drinking alcohol. Many people in the world look to UFC commentator Joe Rogan for tips on how to live a long and healthy life. He hosts his Joe Rogan Experience podcast with some of the world’s most renowned scientists, doctors, and experts on living healthily. Now Rogan is giving MMA fighters a little advice on how to increase their recovery and what to avoid in order to be most successful inside the cage.
Brain Doctor Blasts ‘Power Slap’ Following Nasty KO: ‘What’s Next, Who Can Survive A Stabbing?’
Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski isn’t a fan of Dana White’s latest venture. Of course, we’re talking about ‘Power Slap League’, a new promotion put on by the longtime UFC President. The premiere of the fighting event would air on TBS on Jan. 18 to an estimated 295,000 viewers. One person who caught the action was Nowinski, founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation.
Jon Jones Grapples With Young Female Wrestling Star Kennedy Blades (Video)
Jon Jones recently hit the mat with one of female wrestling’s youngest rising stars, Kennedy Blades. Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, having ruled the 205-pound division for quite some time. However, Jones is currently preparing for his debut in the UFC’s heavyweight division, chasing a second division title.
Wild Brawl Breaks Out During BKFC Press Conference (Video)
CHAOS erupts at BKFC press conference as stage collapses, fighters brawl. Things got wild during the Bare Knuckle FC’s (BKFC) recent press conference. Physical outbreaks aren’t uncommon in the combat sports world. We’ve seen some very memorable ones over the years; such as Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor, Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, and so many more.
UFC Partners with US Integrity Following James Krause Betting Controversy
UFC has joined forces with US Integrity following the betting controversy surrounding James Krause and his fighters. From the exit of two of its biggest stars; Nate Diaz and former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, to the personal incident of company president Dana White on New Year’s Eve, the past few months have been a rough stretch for the UFC. About two months ago, a betting scandal rocked the world of mixed martial arts stemming from the fight between Darrick Minner and Nuerdanbieke Shayilan two months ago.
Virna Jandiroba Denounces Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro: ‘It’s Impossible For Me To Like Him’
Virna Jandiroba has provided her opinion on former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilian politics usually isn’t discussed in the North American MMA media, but the controversial former president has recently made the headlines several times. After receiving massive backlash, Bolsonaro fled Brazil and found shelter in UFC legend Jose Aldo’s home in Florida.
Exclusive: Curtis Blaydes Supports Francis Ngannou Leaving UFC: ‘He Didn’t Make A Mistake’
Curtis Blaydes believes Francis Ngannou made the right move by leaving the UFC. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was involved in a public feud with the promotion and company president Dana White for the better part of the last two years. He completed the final bout on his contract against Ciryl Gane in Jan. 2022 at UFC 270. Following another successful title defense, Ngannou was expected to stay on the sidelines while negotiations played out with the organization regarding a new deal.
Stefon Diggs Has A Hilarious Reaction To Dana White’s Power Slap League
Dana White’s Power Slap League made its debut on Wednesday Night and caught the eye of Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. For several months, the UFC has been pushing a brand new combat sport, slap fighting. President of the UFC, Dana White has decided to embark on this journey in slap fighting and has begun his very own league, along with UFC founder Lorenzo Frettita. The league is called Power Slap and they held their very first event on TBS this week. So far there have been mixed reviews of Power Slap, and some of the biggest stars in sports gave their opinion, including Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills.
Exclusive: Curtis Blaydes Discusses Dana White’s Power Slap League: ‘I Can’t Let You Hit Me’
Curtis Blaydes has provided his opinion on Dana White’s slap fighting league. The Power Slap League is currently one of the most controversial topics in combat sports. White’s newest business venture launched its first season on January 18. During an interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy, Blaydes was asked about his opinion on slap fighting. The UFC heavyweight responded by saying:
