California State

wkzo.com

Stabenow nominates six from West Michigan for admission to military academies

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – Six students from West Michigan for admission at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO and the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY by U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow .
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Mom charged in Lake Lansing drowning

HASLETT, MI — Thirty-four-year-old Claire Powers of Haslett has been charged with second-degree murder in Ingham County in connection with the drowning death of her four-year-old son last March on Lake Lansing in Meridian Township. Both mother and son were hospitalized after their kayak overturned on the lake around...
HASLETT, MI

