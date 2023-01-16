Read full article on original website
Related
wkzo.com
Stabenow nominates six from West Michigan for admission to military academies
WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – Six students from West Michigan for admission at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO and the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY by U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow .
wkzo.com
Consumers Energy to contribute $25 million to help Michigan homes and businesses
JACKSON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy announced on Thursday, January 19 that it will provide $25 million to homes and businesses to help customers who are facing challenges with their energy bills. The contribution, approved today by the Michigan Public Service Commission, is being delivered through $15 million...
wkzo.com
Mom charged in Lake Lansing drowning
HASLETT, MI — Thirty-four-year-old Claire Powers of Haslett has been charged with second-degree murder in Ingham County in connection with the drowning death of her four-year-old son last March on Lake Lansing in Meridian Township. Both mother and son were hospitalized after their kayak overturned on the lake around...
Comments / 0