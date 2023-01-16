Read full article on original website
Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93
Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Screaming Trees star Van Conner dead at 55
Van Conner has died at the age of 55. The legendary rocker was known as a founding member and bassist of Screaming Trees alongside Mark Lanegan, Gary Lee Conner, Mark Pickerel Barrett Martin and Josh Homme but passed away on Tuesday (17.01.23) following a battle with pneumonia, his brother has announced.
Movie star Jeremy Renner says he suffered 30-plus broken bones in snowplow accident
The incident occurred New Year’s Day near Jeremy Renner’s Tahoe-Reno area home.
