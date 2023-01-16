ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

WFLA

Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
HUDSON, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Moffitt Cancer Center set to begin construction on 775-acre campus

Core challenge: While construction on the first phase is just beginning, given the massive scale of the project and the cost, it could decades to fully complete. Moffitt Cancer Center is set to begin construction on the initial phase of a 775-acre campus in Pasco County that, when complete, will have 16 million square feet of lab, clinical, office and manufacturing space and will lead to what officials hope is a revolution in how the disease is treated.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Annual Right to Life memorial service Jan. 23 in Inverness

Each year, the message of Citrus County Right to Life remains the same: Every life is precious, from conception to natural death. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion on demand.
INVERNESS, FL
10NEWS

Another Buc-ee's in Florida? New location proposed in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Could another Buc-ee's location be coming to Florida? It's possible, but don't get your hopes up yet. The Texas-based gas station with a massive cult following has filed an application to build one of its convenience stores on 32 acres of land in Ocala. The proposed...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County officials revisit controversial contract tied to The Villages Developer

Sumter County commissioners Monday revisited a controversial decision a month ago to award an information technology (IT) contract to a Villages-related firm. The Villages Technology Services Group (TSG) was awarded the three-year contract with a possible three-year extension even though the firm did not respond to a request for qualifications last spring. Mission Critical Partners (MSP), the only firm that responded, was bypassed.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February

The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Neighborhood Storage sale to Public Storage

Todd Rudnianyn, a well-known and respected businessman in the community and an Ocala/Marion County native, has announced the sale of 26 Neighborhood Storage facilities to Public Storage, the largest self-storage provider in the United States, for an undisclosed price. The transaction—finalized on Dec. 13, 2022—includes two additional properties currently under construction. Neighborhood Storage will maintain a presence in town, having retained one property from its portfolio at 1521 NE Eighth Ave.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE

