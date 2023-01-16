Read full article on original website
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
Body found in water in Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
businessobserverfl.com
Moffitt Cancer Center set to begin construction on 775-acre campus
Core challenge: While construction on the first phase is just beginning, given the massive scale of the project and the cost, it could decades to fully complete. Moffitt Cancer Center is set to begin construction on the initial phase of a 775-acre campus in Pasco County that, when complete, will have 16 million square feet of lab, clinical, office and manufacturing space and will lead to what officials hope is a revolution in how the disease is treated.
Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual Right to Life memorial service Jan. 23 in Inverness
Each year, the message of Citrus County Right to Life remains the same: Every life is precious, from conception to natural death. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion on demand.
Citrus County Chronicle
Harley Wilson Sr. Memorial Race honors race family icon
Stock car racing has always been strong in Citrus County with generations of families competing at the racetrack in Inverness. In the early 1990’s a new family emerged and quickly found their place on the track.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Hills resident takes lead of trustees at Oak Hill Hospital
For Dr. Peter Tan of Citrus Hills, retirement has been the door to many new paths. His latest accomplishment is to be elected chair of the board of trustees of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.
Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.
10NEWS
Another Buc-ee's in Florida? New location proposed in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Could another Buc-ee's location be coming to Florida? It's possible, but don't get your hopes up yet. The Texas-based gas station with a massive cult following has filed an application to build one of its convenience stores on 32 acres of land in Ocala. The proposed...
1 person, multiple animals killed in Brooksville fire
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious" fire that killed one person and multiple animals early Friday morning.
villages-news.com
Sumter County officials revisit controversial contract tied to The Villages Developer
Sumter County commissioners Monday revisited a controversial decision a month ago to award an information technology (IT) contract to a Villages-related firm. The Villages Technology Services Group (TSG) was awarded the three-year contract with a possible three-year extension even though the firm did not respond to a request for qualifications last spring. Mission Critical Partners (MSP), the only firm that responded, was bypassed.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot by deputies in Lake County standoff dies after taken to hospital, officials say
CLERMONT, Fla. - A suspect who was in an hours-long standoff with deputies in Lake County has died. Donald Charles Brady, 59, was taken to the hospital after being shot by deputies, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said, and he later died. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February
The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
Unidentified remains recovered from ‘intense’ Hernando County house fire
Authorities are working to identify one person who died in a Brooksville house fire early Friday morning.
Neighborhood Storage sale to Public Storage
Todd Rudnianyn, a well-known and respected businessman in the community and an Ocala/Marion County native, has announced the sale of 26 Neighborhood Storage facilities to Public Storage, the largest self-storage provider in the United States, for an undisclosed price. The transaction—finalized on Dec. 13, 2022—includes two additional properties currently under construction. Neighborhood Storage will maintain a presence in town, having retained one property from its portfolio at 1521 NE Eighth Ave.
WCJB
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
ocala-news.com
FHP warns Marion County motorists of potential visibility issues from 342-acre prescribed burn
Marion County motorists are being warned of potential visibility issues from an earlier 342-acre prescribed burn. The affected area is located near Fort McCoy in the vicinity of County Road 314. The Florida Highway Patrol states that there may be lingering smoke in this area from the prescribed burn. Motorists...
