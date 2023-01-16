ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory

Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
OTSEGO, MI
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
After Ottawa Co. board dismantled the DEI dept., residents worry about impacted communities

Updated, 10:07 a.m., 1/20/23 Kate Colburn, the executive director of Out on the Lakeshore, a Holland-based Pride center, said she’s afraid of what it might mean for the community’s marginalized groups after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners this month axed the county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Department. “DEI, at any level of government, […] The post After Ottawa Co. board dismantled the DEI dept., residents worry about impacted communities appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Kum & Go to open first Michigan store in Grand Rapids

A well-known gas station and convenience store brand is making inroads in West Michigan. The first Michigan Kum & Go is set to open Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW. The family-owned retail chain based in Des Moines, Iowa, plans to expand its Michigan and Grand Rapids market in the coming years, including later this month with another location at 5437 S. Division Ave.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Snack company opens North American headquarters in Kentwood

A Greek snack food manufacturer unveiled its first North American facility. Officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and other local leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 18, celebrated the opening of SnackCraft’s U.S. headquarters at 4444 52nd St. SE in Kentwood. SnackCraft will operate as the U.S. brand of...
KENTWOOD, MI
Become The Ultimate Swiftie If You Go To This In Grand Rapids

For all of the Swifties, you want to continue reading for this. If you want to become the ultimate Taylor Swift (at least here in Grand Rapids), here is what you can do. If you want to party with other people who are also in Taylor Swift's number 1 percent on Spotify, you should grab a ticket to The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night coming to Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
