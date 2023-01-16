Read full article on original website
Amendment to deal that gave away public access to Muskegon Lake will go before city commission
MUSKEGON, MI – Temporary public access to Muskegon Lake near the Shoreline Inn would be restored under a proposal before the Muskegon City Commission next week that officials also hope will settle a lawsuit. The walkway on a peninsula adjacent to the hotel and nearby Terrace Point Marina, as...
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’
A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland.
Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory
Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
Food truck rally coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grand Rapids foodies, get ready for a big weekend. As part of the ongoing World of Winter festival in Grand Rapids, a food truck rally is planned for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in downtown Grand Rapids at 555 Monroe Ave. NW.
Townhome, retail development would transform stretch of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A stretch of Wealthy Street SE between Lafayette and Prospect avenues would be transformed with 18 townhomes, two renovated single-family homes, and commercial space under a proposed development plan. The plan, being pitched by Grand Rapids-based Indigo Design + Development, would re-envision an area that...
After Ottawa Co. board dismantled the DEI dept., residents worry about impacted communities
Updated, 10:07 a.m., 1/20/23 Kate Colburn, the executive director of Out on the Lakeshore, a Holland-based Pride center, said she’s afraid of what it might mean for the community’s marginalized groups after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners this month axed the county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Department. “DEI, at any level of government, […] The post After Ottawa Co. board dismantled the DEI dept., residents worry about impacted communities appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kum & Go to open first Michigan store in Grand Rapids
A well-known gas station and convenience store brand is making inroads in West Michigan. The first Michigan Kum & Go is set to open Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW. The family-owned retail chain based in Des Moines, Iowa, plans to expand its Michigan and Grand Rapids market in the coming years, including later this month with another location at 5437 S. Division Ave.
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
28 Years Later – Grand Rapids’ Robin Sue Scott Went To Work & Never Returned
I hate having to write articles like this. Hopefully, I will be able to write another one solely about the return of these lovely women. It has been 28 long years since Robin Sue Scott left for work and unfortunately, she never returned. Grand Rapids resident Robin Sue Scott disappeared...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn't look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez.
Do I Need to Worry About Flooding at My House in Grand Rapids?
Flooding at my house? Not a chance, right? Okay, maybe a sewer problem or something, but nothing else? Ha! What about a weather event with a major rainstorm, snowmelt, etc? What then, and how can I plan for it?. It's been a very long time, four decades in time, that...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Snack company opens North American headquarters in Kentwood
A Greek snack food manufacturer unveiled its first North American facility. Officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and other local leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 18, celebrated the opening of SnackCraft’s U.S. headquarters at 4444 52nd St. SE in Kentwood. SnackCraft will operate as the U.S. brand of...
Restaurants losing out on thousands waiting for liquor license approval
Local restaurants are waiting months for liquor license approval, losing out on thousands of dollars in revenue as the Michigan Liquor Control Commission works to process thousands of applications.
Become The Ultimate Swiftie If You Go To This In Grand Rapids
For all of the Swifties, you want to continue reading for this. If you want to become the ultimate Taylor Swift (at least here in Grand Rapids), here is what you can do. If you want to party with other people who are also in Taylor Swift's number 1 percent on Spotify, you should grab a ticket to The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night coming to Grand Rapids.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
‘Emerging threat’: GRPD, Kent Co. deputies find Glock switches on streets
Investigators are sounding the alarm over illegal Glock switches, devices that turn handguns into machine guns that can fire more than a dozen rounds in a second.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
