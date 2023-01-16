Read full article on original website
Hy-Vee voluntarily recalling Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to presence of undeclared wheat allergen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. The meals come in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available for purchase between...
Gov. Noem calls for investigation into the release of her and her family’s Social Security numbers by Jan. 6th Committee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a Justice Department investigation after her and her family’s Social Security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. Along with Noem and her family, nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of high ranking politicians, including Texas Governor...
