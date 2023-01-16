Read full article on original website
Utah woman allegedly steals $115,000 from employer
A woman from Washington County has been accused of stealing roughly $115,000 from her employer over the last several years, according to a booking affidavit.
Community Calendar, January 20-21
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080. Bereavement Group: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. This is a group headed by Mesa View/Virgin Valley...
Still time to vote for 2023 Best of Mesquite
The January Health Care Issue was distributed at news stands around Mesquite today that includes the Best of Mesquite Ballot for 2023. The deadline to submit ballots is Jan. 31. You can drop them off at the UPS Store or Checks N Mail.
