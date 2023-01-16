Read full article on original website
Related
wvpe.org
All Indiana students would qualify for voucher-like funds under education proposal
School choice in Indiana could be remade if proposed legislation gains traction. Senate Bill 305 would provide more funding with less eligibility restrictions than allowed under the popular private school voucher program. It’s unclear the total cost of the program or potentially how many families would consider it. Republicans, who...
wvpe.org
Lack of data, info leaves Indiana doctors unprepared for more tick diseases
Ticks are on the move. Warmer temperatures could create more places where they can thrive in Indiana and give them more time to feed. All of this could lead to more tick-borne illnesses in the future. But without good data and communication — many of these diseases could go unnoticed....
wvpe.org
Michigan State Police grants will help schools hire resource officers
The state is rolling out grants to help schools hire resource officers to be on hand to help with campus safety and crisis management. The grants will add up to nearly $25 million. The money will go to 195 local and intermediate school districts and charter schools with a focus on smaller schools that don’t already have resource officers.
wvpe.org
What might the FDA’s expansion of abortion pill access mean for Hoosiers?
The Food and Drug Administration recently expanded access of abortion pills to more pharmacies, including large chains, mail-order companies and online pharmacies. But how this would affect Indiana’s temporarily halted law is complicated and unclear. Jennifer Drobac is a law professor at Indiana University. She said the expansion of...
