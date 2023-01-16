ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Michigan State Police grants will help schools hire resource officers

The state is rolling out grants to help schools hire resource officers to be on hand to help with campus safety and crisis management. The grants will add up to nearly $25 million. The money will go to 195 local and intermediate school districts and charter schools with a focus on smaller schools that don’t already have resource officers.
What might the FDA’s expansion of abortion pill access mean for Hoosiers?

The Food and Drug Administration recently expanded access of abortion pills to more pharmacies, including large chains, mail-order companies and online pharmacies. But how this would affect Indiana’s temporarily halted law is complicated and unclear. Jennifer Drobac is a law professor at Indiana University. She said the expansion of...
