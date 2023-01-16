ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tonyspicks.com

Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins 1/19/2023 Picks Predictions Previews

The Michigan Wolverines and the Maryland Terrapins will meet at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Wolverines are in third place in the Big Ten standings with an overall record of 10-7. The team escaped from a third losing streak and won over the Northwestern Wildcats by 85-78.
ANN ARBOR, MI
tonyspicks.com

Purdue Boilermakers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers 1/19/2023 Picks Predictions Previews

The No.3 Purdue Boilermakers will meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Boilermakers are in first place in the Big Ten standings with an overall record of 17-1. The team is riding on a four-game winning streak, following a 64-63 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy