The Michigan Wolverines and the Maryland Terrapins will meet at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Wolverines are in third place in the Big Ten standings with an overall record of 10-7. The team escaped from a third losing streak and won over the Northwestern Wildcats by 85-78.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO