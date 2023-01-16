ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown Hoyas vs Xavier Musketeers 1/21/2023 Picks Predictions Previews

The Georgetown Hoyas will go against the #8 Xavier Musketeers in NCAAB action in Cintas Center, Ohio, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET. In order to win their first conference game, the Georgetown Hoyas must. The Hoyas’ season was a complete failure; they are yet to defeat a team from a major conference.
Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins 1/19/2023 Picks Predictions Previews

The Michigan Wolverines and the Maryland Terrapins will meet at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Wolverines are in third place in the Big Ten standings with an overall record of 10-7. The team escaped from a third losing streak and won over the Northwestern Wildcats by 85-78.
