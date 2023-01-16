Tri-Village goes on a run to remain unbeaten with 50-35 win over Toledo Christian at Classic in the Country

The Patriots went on a 27-4 run after falling behind for the first time in the game

BERLIN, Ohio – The final day of the 2023 Classic in the Country began with a Division IV showdown between Tri-Village and Toledo Christian , with Tri-Village taking home a 50-35 victory to move to 16-0 on the season.

Tri-Village faced a little adversity in the third quarter as Toledo Christian took its first lead of the game at 25-23 on a 3-pointer by MacKenzie Royal-Davis.

But the Patriots responded in a big way to remain unbeaten, going on a 17-3 run to close the quarter and extending that to a 27-4 run to take a 50-29 lead.

“We knew from the start this was going to be a really competitive team and we had to work as hard as we can,” Tri-Village senior Morgan Hunt said. “We knew if they took a lead we just needed to stay composed as a team and take our time.”

One of the things that changed the game around for the Patriots was their defense.

In the third quarter, head coach Brad Gray switched the defensive assignment on Royal-Davis and gave those duties to freshman Kynnedi Hager.

“To her credit, (Hager) did a great job of most of time staying straight up and making things difficult and staying physical,” Gray said. “I thought a huge key to the game was making that move in the third quarter and her answering the bell.”

The 6-foot-3 Hager made life difficult for the 6-foot Royal-Davis, who scored seven points in the second quarter and five quick points in the third before not scoring again until the game’s final minute to finish with 16 points. The key was film study of the opponent.

“Me and Bella Black came into the game knowing she liked to drive right so and she liked to do everything right-handed,” Hager said. “I knew I had to force her left if I ended up guarding her. That’s what we did, and we had amazing help on the back side.”

While Hager was on Royal-Davis, Torie Richards drew the assignment of guarding Toledo Christian’s leading scorer, Kendall Braden. She held Braden to just 10 points and 4-of-14 from the field, with just 1-of-5 from 3-point range.

“If they gave out first-team All-Ohio for defensive performance, Torie Richards might be the player of the year in the state,” Gray said. “What she does defensively against the other’s team best player is what makes us go.”

While the team worked on their defense this week, they look to Richards to be the defensive leader.

“This week at practice we really focused on defense,” senior Rylee Sagester said. “Credit to Torie Richards. She brings the energy, and we follow her energy.”

Not only was Hager instrumental on defense for the Patriots, she stepped up on offense as well. She led the team with 16 points, including an and-1 and an offenseive rebound putback for a basket early in their third quarter run.

“She has been really good in big games for us this year,” Gray said.

Hunt scored 15 for Tri-Village and Sagester had 11.

Both teams were regional finalists last season and hope to make an even deeper run on the postseason this year. To do so, it helps to get games against good non-league competition at this time of the season to prepare.

“You come play in events like this and you play against tough opponents, and you walk into the gym thinking we need to be on our ‘A’ game today,” Gray said.