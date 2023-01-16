ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: What fans need to know about Sooners vs. Baylor

The Oklahoma basketball men hope to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma State when they host No. 21 Baylor at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday. The second-half Sooner performance in Stillwater was the worst by Porter Moser’s team this season. The OU defense wasn’t able to string together enough stops to slow down Oklahoma State on the offensive end, and when the Sooners were able to get a stop, they had trouble converting on offense to close the gap, which grew to a season-high 18 points with under a minute remaining in the game.
NORMAN, OK
Arizona Sports

5-star Oklahoma EDGE Clayton Smith transfers to Arizona State

Former Oklahoma Sooners EDGE Clayton Smith announced his transfer to Arizona State on Thursday. Smith was a five-star recruit by Rivals and a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN, making him the highest-ranked player to transfer to ASU via the portal. Arizona just missed out on landing another five-star recruit...
TEMPE, AZ
Purcell Register

Thompson to be inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame

Major General Michael C. Thompson of Edmond is one of four honorees being inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame. The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, February 10, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game

Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
NORMAN, OK
The Moore American

Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

A Thief Swiped a $70,000 Glass Sculpture From an Oklahoma Museum—Then Was Caught When He Returned to the Exhibition

A member of the Oklahoma City Museum of Art is facing a felony charge after stealing a small sculpture from an exhibition of the museum’s glass collection. Roughly a third of the nearly 180-piece Rose Family Glass Collection is currently on view in a show of highlights of a recent donation from the children of Jerome and Judith Rose.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
405magazine.com

10 North May Restaurants You Need to Try Now

North May Avenue is one of the 405’s busiest and most commercially dense corridors, with office parks, shopping centers, convenience stores, grocers, apartments and restaurants lining both sides of the street for miles. The sheer number of businesses makes it easy to miss the local restaurants that are scattered along the avenue, especially between NW Expressway and Memorial Road, and that’s unfortunate because it’s also home to some of the city’s best spots, including two pizza joints – Dado’s and Empire – that won’t be on the list below. Some have been in business for decades; others have been scrapping it out for just a few years. Here are 10 North May Restaurants You Need to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

