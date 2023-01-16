ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

UNK football tapping former Husker DB as secondary coach

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary. The former Husker defensive back most recently was the Head of Football Operations at Orange Lutheran High School in...
UNK hosts Midwest HS Wrestling Duals, Millard South wins

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK hosted its Midwest High School Wrestling Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Friday. Twelve teams participated, along with two junior varsity programs. Here are the team results from the meet:. Millard South. Augusta. Kearney. Columbus. York. Minden. Kearney JV. Millard South JV. Amherst. Norton Community.
GICC boys basketball’s Nadir stuffs way to Play of the Night honors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Our 5th Quarter Play of the Night took us to Grand Island, where GICC boys basketball hosted Northwest in a crosstown rivalry. Crusader Ishmael Nadir hustled back on defense after Viking Hunter Jensen picked off a pass and went the other way on the fastbreak. Nadir tracked Jensen back and stuffed him at the rim.
Central Community College receives grant for cyber skill classes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local college is helping people become more tech savvy. Central Community College is one of 14 community colleges in the nation chosen to participate in the “Cyber Skills for All” initiative. The school also received a $20,000 dollar grant from the American...
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
Campus dining remains open for students

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Schools all over the area shut down in Central Nebraska, but for some Hastings College students classes still happened, with a virtual twist. Students still went to class from home as professors held their courses online. Food was also available to them with the student union...
Afternoon storm makes getting home tough in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When you woke up Wednesday morning, you might’ve wondered where all of the forecasted snow was. The winter storm didn’t hit the Tri-Cities until the afternoon hours. Icy conditions ahead of the storm impacted the Local4 news tower at the Hastings station, forcing an...
Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.
Texas authorities can get murder suspect from central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Texas authorities are being notified that they can get a murder suspect being held in Grand Island. According to Hall County Court documents, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office can notify Texas that 18-year-old Tyler Roenz can be extradited back to Texas. An extradition hearing...
Murphy’s stays open through winter storm

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A local business is making it its priority to be open no matter the weather. Murphy’s Wagon Wheel was one of few businesses that stayed open Wednesday afternoon. Managers from the restaurant say on snow days, you never know what business will be like. They...
