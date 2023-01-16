Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
UNK football tapping former Husker DB as secondary coach
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary. The former Husker defensive back most recently was the Head of Football Operations at Orange Lutheran High School in...
KSNB Local4
UNK hosts Midwest HS Wrestling Duals, Millard South wins
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK hosted its Midwest High School Wrestling Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Friday. Twelve teams participated, along with two junior varsity programs. Here are the team results from the meet:. Millard South. Augusta. Kearney. Columbus. York. Minden. Kearney JV. Millard South JV. Amherst. Norton Community.
KSNB Local4
Kearney boys basketball claws to a win over Norfolk
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney boys basketball team played host to Norfolk on Friday. In the end, the Bearcats win it, 55-36 over the Panthers. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball howels Seward into submission
SEWARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora boys basketball traveled to face Seward Friday. The Huskies beat the Bluejays 65-53. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
GICC boys basketball’s Nadir stuffs way to Play of the Night honors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Our 5th Quarter Play of the Night took us to Grand Island, where GICC boys basketball hosted Northwest in a crosstown rivalry. Crusader Ishmael Nadir hustled back on defense after Viking Hunter Jensen picked off a pass and went the other way on the fastbreak. Nadir tracked Jensen back and stuffed him at the rim.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball beats Superior to stay perfect
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball put its 15-0 record to the test in a home game against Superior Friday. The Cardinals blistered the Wildcats in a 71-33 win. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central City boys basketball stampedes over Wood River
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City boys basketball put its one-loss record to the test Friday hosting Wood River. The Bison beat the Eagles 51-41. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Northwest boys basketball rows to rivalry win over GICC
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest boys basketball traveled across town to face rival GICC Friday. The Vikings beat the Crusaders 45-41. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings boys basketball earns 15- point victory over Elkhorn North
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings boys basketball team played host to Elkhorn North on Friday. In the end, the Tigers claw to a 65-50 win over the Wolves. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island girls basketball shocked by Lincoln Pius X
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior High girls basketball hosted Lincoln Pius X Friday. The Islanders lost to the Thunderbolts, 68-24. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island boys basketball drops 11-point contest to Lincoln Pius X
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior High boys basketball hosted Lincoln Pius X in Class A action Friday. The Islanders lost to the Thunderbolts, 59-48. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central Community College receives grant for cyber skill classes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local college is helping people become more tech savvy. Central Community College is one of 14 community colleges in the nation chosen to participate in the “Cyber Skills for All” initiative. The school also received a $20,000 dollar grant from the American...
KSNB Local4
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
KSNB Local4
Campus dining remains open for students
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Schools all over the area shut down in Central Nebraska, but for some Hastings College students classes still happened, with a virtual twist. Students still went to class from home as professors held their courses online. Food was also available to them with the student union...
KSNB Local4
Afternoon storm makes getting home tough in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When you woke up Wednesday morning, you might’ve wondered where all of the forecasted snow was. The winter storm didn’t hit the Tri-Cities until the afternoon hours. Icy conditions ahead of the storm impacted the Local4 news tower at the Hastings station, forcing an...
KSNB Local4
Snow in North Platte Wednesday morning
Heavy snow in Kearney. Video courtesy News Channel Nebraska. Resistance bands are a great tool to use if you're stuck at home or on the road.
KSNB Local4
Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.
KSNB Local4
Texas authorities can get murder suspect from central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Texas authorities are being notified that they can get a murder suspect being held in Grand Island. According to Hall County Court documents, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office can notify Texas that 18-year-old Tyler Roenz can be extradited back to Texas. An extradition hearing...
KSNB Local4
Murphy’s stays open through winter storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A local business is making it its priority to be open no matter the weather. Murphy’s Wagon Wheel was one of few businesses that stayed open Wednesday afternoon. Managers from the restaurant say on snow days, you never know what business will be like. They...
KSNB Local4
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
