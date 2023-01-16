Read full article on original website
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Michigan State basketball PG signee Jeremy Fears gets 5th star
Tom Izzo hit a homerun in the 2023 recruiting class, landing one of the best classes in the nation and one of the best classes in his tenure at Michigan State. The 2023 recruiting class was jumpstarted last January when Izzo secured the first piece of the class, point guard Jeremy Fears.
Comments / 0