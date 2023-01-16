ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAAY-TV

Widespread rain likely Saturday night

Calm and cold will be the theme tonight. Temperatures are forecast to dip down near the freezing mark. We will quickly rebound Saturday with highs back to the mid-50s under a partly sunny sky. Our next wave of rain will arrive about 8-10 p.m. Saturday and should stick around through...
WAAY-TV

More sunshine and cooler temperatures to end the workweek

Much cooler air has arrived in North Alabama to wrap up the workweek. Afternoon highs reach the low 50s Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows drop to near freezing as cloud cover continues to increase. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend. It will be...
WAAY-TV

Rain on the way

Wake-up temperatures were in the 30s this morning but we'll warm to highs in the low to mid 50s by this afternoon. Clouds increase today ahead of widespread rain arriving tonight. Showers move into North Alabama between 8-10PM and persist through the early morning hours of Sunday. We'll likely see...
WAAY-TV

Why the Saturn IB rocket off I-65 can't be repaired

The Space and Rocket Center says the Saturn IB rocket off I-65 is deteriorated beyond repair, and poses a safety risk. Those repairs would cost over $7 million to disassemble and reconstruct the rocket with no guarantee it could withstand the process. Even if those repairs were possible, it would...
WAAY-TV

Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama

A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama. U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night. The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
