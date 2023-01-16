Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Widespread rain likely Saturday night
Calm and cold will be the theme tonight. Temperatures are forecast to dip down near the freezing mark. We will quickly rebound Saturday with highs back to the mid-50s under a partly sunny sky. Our next wave of rain will arrive about 8-10 p.m. Saturday and should stick around through...
WAAY-TV
More sunshine and cooler temperatures to end the workweek
Much cooler air has arrived in North Alabama to wrap up the workweek. Afternoon highs reach the low 50s Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows drop to near freezing as cloud cover continues to increase. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend. It will be...
WAAY-TV
Rain on the way
Wake-up temperatures were in the 30s this morning but we'll warm to highs in the low to mid 50s by this afternoon. Clouds increase today ahead of widespread rain arriving tonight. Showers move into North Alabama between 8-10PM and persist through the early morning hours of Sunday. We'll likely see...
WAAY-TV
Why the Saturn IB rocket off I-65 can't be repaired
The Space and Rocket Center says the Saturn IB rocket off I-65 is deteriorated beyond repair, and poses a safety risk. Those repairs would cost over $7 million to disassemble and reconstruct the rocket with no guarantee it could withstand the process. Even if those repairs were possible, it would...
WAAY-TV
Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama
A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama. U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night. The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
WAAY-TV
Report: Alabama added nearly 56,000 jobs in 2022; unemployment still rose slightly at year's end
The Alabama workforce grew to nearly 2.23 million members strong in 2022, with nearly 56,000 new jobs added over the year, according to preliminary data released Friday by the state. The state's unemployment rate also fell over the year, from 3.1% in December 2021 to 2.8% in December 2022, though...
WAAY-TV
Authorities: Intoxicated Huntsville man driving 109 mph with child arrested in Indiana
An intoxicated Huntsville man driving at speeds topping 100 mph with a child as a passenger has been arrested in Indiana. Anthony A. Reed, 36, was stopped about 10 a.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 65 in Jackson County, Indiana, about 80 miles south of Indianapolis. Indiana State Police reports Reed...
WAAY-TV
How the US hitting its debt ceiling could impact North Alabama
The U.S. on Thursday morning hit its debt ceiling of more than $34 trillion. While some aren't too worried about a possible delay in paychecks or benefits, others are starting to save now and want Congress to come up with an agreement as soon as possible. "They need to go...
