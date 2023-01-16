ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Visibility poor in Kearney, stranded drivers in Phelps County

KEARNEY, Neb. - Visibility is so bad in parts of south central Nebraska today that emergency personnel don't feel comfortable traveling outside of towns. This video is from Kearney, but conditions south of town are much worse. The Phelps County Sheriff sent a message to media shortly after noon that there was zero visibility in the county. The Sheriff's Office received several reports of stranded drivers but deputies were having trouble getting to them because of the heavy snow and high winds.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

I-80 eastbound re-opens at Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. -- Traffic is slowly returning to parts of Nebraska, with eastbound Interstate 80 now open at Kearney. Traffic still remains closed for all points west on I-80, in addition to westbound traffic at Grand Island. I-80 and Highway 30 were both closed late Tuesday night, with the initial...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Interstate 80 now closed near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Conditions deteriorated in Grand Island overnight, causing further closures on Interstate 80 and Highway 30. While it seemed that it wasn’t going to snow around 2 p.m., the snow started to pile up and hadn't stopped until the early morning hours of Thursday. According to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Colorado man arrested for alleged road rage incident near Elm Creek

ELM CREEK, Neb. -- Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a Colorado man for a reported road rage incident involving a handgun on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. Troopers said Buffalo County Communications contacted the NSP dispatchers at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday and told NSP that they had gotten a report of a driver raising a handgun at another driver on I-80.
ELM CREEK, NE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 13-year-old girl led officers on chase exceeding 100 mph

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Investigators said a driver who led troopers on a pursuit at speeds over 100 mph wasn’t even old enough to legally have a driver’s license. In a news release, Nebraska State Patrol said that a trooper observed a Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 mph just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday night. When the trooper tried to stop the vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man

AURORA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Endangered Missing Advisory for one member of an Aurora couple is canceled. The EMA for Robert Proctor has been automatically canceled by law enforcement because he has been missing for longer than 72 hours. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police on...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Westbound I-80, Hwy 30 closed at Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Westbound Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border, due to the winter storm conditions in the area. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Snow emergencies issued in Tri-Cities

HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As Nebraskans begin to prepare for upcoming snow storm, cities are putting out their plans for this latest round of winter weather. The City of Hastings has declared a snow emergency to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. The snow emergency will continue through 6 a.m. on Friday January 20 based on the latest winter weather forecast that predicts several inches of snow.
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow forces closure of I-80 westbound at Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. - The only vehicles traveling on Interstate 80 west of Kearney are snow plows. The Nebraska Department of Transportation shut down I-80 from Kearney to Wyoming shortly after 6:30 Wednesday morning. Transportation officials say roads will become impassable because of heavy snow. The NDOT also shut down Highway 30 to the west of Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming

KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.

SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
CHEYENNE, WY
KSNB Local4

GIPD arrests two women for drug possession

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
HALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Day after big snow storm in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Thursday, Grand Island woke up to the sounds of snow blowers and snow plows. It feels like Christmas, but there’s no music - it’s just the trees filled with snow from yesterday. The city plows are out clearing the roads and people are shoveling...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Elderly couple missing; Aurora PD asking public for help

AURORA, Neb. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing elderly couple. According to APD, Robert and Loveda Proctor went missing Friday afternoon. They were last seen at around 2 p.m. in Aurora. The couple may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica...
AURORA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy