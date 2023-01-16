Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Grand Island police confirm sighting of Aurora couple as search continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities on Friday confirmed a sighting of a missing Aurora couple. The Grand Island Police Department says it has new information regarding the movements of Robert and Loveda Proctor. With the help of the community, police say they placed the Proctors outside of Grand Island...
News Channel Nebraska
Visibility poor in Kearney, stranded drivers in Phelps County
KEARNEY, Neb. - Visibility is so bad in parts of south central Nebraska today that emergency personnel don't feel comfortable traveling outside of towns. This video is from Kearney, but conditions south of town are much worse. The Phelps County Sheriff sent a message to media shortly after noon that there was zero visibility in the county. The Sheriff's Office received several reports of stranded drivers but deputies were having trouble getting to them because of the heavy snow and high winds.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 eastbound re-opens at Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Traffic is slowly returning to parts of Nebraska, with eastbound Interstate 80 now open at Kearney. Traffic still remains closed for all points west on I-80, in addition to westbound traffic at Grand Island. I-80 and Highway 30 were both closed late Tuesday night, with the initial...
News Channel Nebraska
Interstate 80 now closed near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Conditions deteriorated in Grand Island overnight, causing further closures on Interstate 80 and Highway 30. While it seemed that it wasn’t going to snow around 2 p.m., the snow started to pile up and hadn't stopped until the early morning hours of Thursday. According to...
WOWT
News Channel Nebraska
Police: 13-year-old girl led officers on chase exceeding 100 mph
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Investigators said a driver who led troopers on a pursuit at speeds over 100 mph wasn’t even old enough to legally have a driver’s license. In a news release, Nebraska State Patrol said that a trooper observed a Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 mph just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday night. When the trooper tried to stop the vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed.
Nebraska State Patrol stops 2 children after high-speed pursuit on I-80
The driver was identified as a 13-year-old female. The passenger was identified as an 11-year-old male. Both were placed in protective custody.
WOWT
KSNB Local4
Westbound I-80, Hwy 30 closed at Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Westbound Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border, due to the winter storm conditions in the area. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.
klkntv.com
Man wanted in 2 counties put up fight when Grand Island officer found him, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island Police officer had his hands full when a man tried to flee from arrest last weekend. Police said Kelvin Macedo was seen in a car associated with a missing and endangered person, causing officers to perform a traffic stop. The officer thought...
klkntv.com
KSNB Local4
Snow emergencies issued in Tri-Cities
HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As Nebraskans begin to prepare for upcoming snow storm, cities are putting out their plans for this latest round of winter weather. The City of Hastings has declared a snow emergency to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. The snow emergency will continue through 6 a.m. on Friday January 20 based on the latest winter weather forecast that predicts several inches of snow.
klkntv.com
Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow forces closure of I-80 westbound at Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. - The only vehicles traveling on Interstate 80 west of Kearney are snow plows. The Nebraska Department of Transportation shut down I-80 from Kearney to Wyoming shortly after 6:30 Wednesday morning. Transportation officials say roads will become impassable because of heavy snow. The NDOT also shut down Highway 30 to the west of Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests two women for drug possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
News Channel Nebraska
Day after big snow storm in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Thursday, Grand Island woke up to the sounds of snow blowers and snow plows. It feels like Christmas, but there’s no music - it’s just the trees filled with snow from yesterday. The city plows are out clearing the roads and people are shoveling...
NebraskaTV
