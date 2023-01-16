AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Rose Lavelle scored a pair of goals and the United States women beat New Zealand 5-0 in an exhibition on Saturday. Ashley Hatch, Mallory Swanson and Taylor Kornieck also scored for the U.S. at Auckland's Eden Park stadium. It was the second of two matches between the teams, which are preparing for this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

