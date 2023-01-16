Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Surridge strikes late to rescue point for Nottingham Forest at Bournemouth
The substitute Sam Surridge struck a late leveller to deny his former club Bournemouth an overdue Premier League win as Nottingham Forest snatched a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium. Jaidon Anthony’s first-half finish looked set to end Bournemouth’s four-game losing streak in the top flight to ease the pressure...
Post Register
Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A season of frustration continued for Liverpool and Chelsea after a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday did little to help either team’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification next season. A game that was short on chances and quality underlined why both teams...
Post Register
Juventus hit with 15-point penalty for false accounting
ROME (AP) — Italy's most storied soccer club, Juventus, was hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting Friday following an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation. The punishment could eliminate the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. A record 36-time Italian champion, Juventus was...
Post Register
Lavelle scores 2 goals, US women beat New Zealand 5-0
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Rose Lavelle scored a pair of goals and the United States women beat New Zealand 5-0 in an exhibition on Saturday. Ashley Hatch, Mallory Swanson and Taylor Kornieck also scored for the U.S. at Auckland's Eden Park stadium. It was the second of two matches between the teams, which are preparing for this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Post Register
France's Coquard wins Tour Down Under 4th stage; Vine leads
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — French cyclist Bryan Coquard won the fourth stage of the Tour Down Under on Saturday for his first-ever World Tour win while Australia’s Jay Vine retained the overall tour lead by 15 seconds with one stage remaining. Coquard is a lightweight sprinter who has...
Post Register
Mallorca earns 3rd straight home win by edging Celta
MADRID (AP) — Mallorca enjoyed its third straight home win in the Spanish league by edging Celta Vigo 1-0 on Friday. Dani Rodríguez slotted the ball just inside the right post in the 59th minute after Pablo Maffeo burst down the right flank and found his teammate arriving in the area.
Comments / 0