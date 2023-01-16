Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93
Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Kurtwood Smith on That ’90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Kurtwood Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about That ’90s Show, the sequel to the generation-defining That ’70s Show. The actor tells us how...
Dave Rowntree on Radio Songs, Making Friends with Machines, and Blur Reunion
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Blur’s Dave Rowntree sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Radio Songs, his first solo album, as well as the Britpop legends’ upcoming second reunion.
Jason Segel Is a Troubled Therapist in Trailer for Apple TV+’s Shrinking: Watch
Apple TV+ has today unveiled the official trailer for Shrinking, their upcoming black comedy series starring Jason Segel opposite Harrison Ford in the latter’s first-ever recurring television role. Premiering January 27th, the show was written by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer/star Brett Goldstein. Shrinking stars Segel as...
Feel Slamdance Film Fest’s flex
PARK CITY, Utah — Of the many independent film festival weeks and locations around the calendar and world, the Slamdance Film Festival is the only one that occurs simultaneously with […]
Billy Crudup Sells Moon Timeshares in Trailer for Hello Tomorrow!: Watch
The trailer for Hello Tomorrow!, Apple TV+’s retro-futuristic science fiction series starring Billy Crudup, has landed. In the world of Hello Tomorrow!, cars can fly, jetpacks actually work, and space travel is available to the average person. With his team of associates, charismatic salesman Jack Billings (Crudup) pushes the dream of a better life by hawking timeshares on the moon.
Bonnaroo Booker Bryan Benson Dives Deep into the 2023 Lineup Live: The What Podcast
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS. Amid a wild week of festival announcements, one lineup unsurprisingly reigned supreme for The What Podcast crew — Bonnaroo 2023. During a special live episode of The What Podcast, Brad,...
Neil Young Pens Tribute to David Crosby: “His Music Lives On”
Neil Young has penned a tribute to David Crosby in light of his passing on Thursday at the age of 81. The two performed together as part of the supergroup quartet, Crosby Stills Nash and Young. “David is gone, but his music lives on,” Young wrote on his website Neil...
Stanning BTS: We Got That “VIBE”
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. If you’re looking for the perfect “VIBE” for this Valentine’s Day, look no further than the fantastic new collaboration from BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG and Jimin of BTS. As promised...
Pink Floyd Announce The Dark Side of the Moon 50th Anniversary Box Set
Pink Floyd will mark the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon — one of the greatest albums of all time — with an expansive new box set due out on March 24th, 2023. The package includes a newly remastered version of the seminal album on...
Heavy Song of the Week: Full of Hell and Primitive Man Construct a Bleak Monument of Extremity on “Rubble House”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Full of Hell and Primitive Man’s collaborative single “Rubble House.”. Full of Hell singer Dylan...
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and More Team Up for New Song “Gonna Be You”: Stream
A star-studded group of singers including Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, and Cyndi Lauper have joined forces for a new song called “Gonna Be You,” recorded for the soundtrack to the equally star-studded upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady. The feel-good song was penned by songwriting mastermind Diane...
Last in Line Announce New Album Jericho, Release Single “Ghost Town”: Stream
Last in Line — the supergroup bringing together singer Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio bandmates Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) — have announced that their third studio album, Jericho, will arrive March 31 via earMUSIC. In advance of the...
Mr. Feeny Actor William Daniels, Wife Bonnie Bartlett Had “Very Painful” Open Marriage
William Daniels, Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, has been married to actor Bonnie Bartlett Daniels for 72 years — not all of them monogamous. As the 93-year-old Bartlett Daniels relates in her new memoir Middle of the Rainbow, the pair opened their marriage in what became a “very painful” period in their lives.
Black Eyed Peas Are Plopped into Legal Battle with Pooping Unicorn Toys
Pooping unicorns might not be the first thing you think of when you think of Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps,” but now that a line of excremental toys play a suspiciously familiar tune, they might be a solid number two. Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management aren’t happy about that, and as Reuters reports, BMG is suing the makers of Poopsie Slime Surprise for ripping off “My Humps” with their own song, “My Poops.”
In Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World, Everyone Loses: Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It has been updated for its 2023 theatrical release. The Pitch: What happens when tensions between an equally oblivious mother and son (Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, respectively) finally boil over? In Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, the answer is, unfortunately, sort of nothing.
SNL Releases Bonkers Aubrey Plaza Promo: Watch
“Because I’m insane and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old,” declares Aubrey Plaza in the newly released teaser video for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. It’s a full-circle moment for the Parks and Rec and White Lotus actress, who once worked as an NBC page and then bombed an audition for SNL early on in her career. Now, she’ll finally get her chance to host the sketch comedy series on the January 21st episode featuring musical guest Sam Smith.
Consequence
Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0