Consequence

TMZ.com

Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
UTAH STATE
Consequence

Kurtwood Smith on That ’90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Kurtwood Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about That ’90s Show, the sequel to the generation-defining That ’70s Show. The actor tells us how...
Consequence

Jason Segel Is a Troubled Therapist in Trailer for Apple TV+’s Shrinking: Watch

Apple TV+ has today unveiled the official trailer for Shrinking, their upcoming black comedy series starring Jason Segel opposite Harrison Ford in the latter’s first-ever recurring television role. Premiering January 27th, the show was written by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer/star Brett Goldstein. Shrinking stars Segel as...
TownLift

Feel Slamdance Film Fest’s flex

PARK CITY, Utah — Of the many independent film festival weeks and locations around the calendar and world, the Slamdance Film Festival is the only one that occurs simultaneously with […]
PARK CITY, UT
Consequence

Billy Crudup Sells Moon Timeshares in Trailer for Hello Tomorrow!: Watch

The trailer for Hello Tomorrow!, Apple TV+’s retro-futuristic science fiction series starring Billy Crudup, has landed. In the world of Hello Tomorrow!, cars can fly, jetpacks actually work, and space travel is available to the average person. With his team of associates, charismatic salesman Jack Billings (Crudup) pushes the dream of a better life by hawking timeshares on the moon.
Consequence

Stanning BTS: We Got That “VIBE”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. If you’re looking for the perfect “VIBE” for this Valentine’s Day, look no further than the fantastic new collaboration from BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG and Jimin of BTS. As promised...
Consequence

Black Eyed Peas Are Plopped into Legal Battle with Pooping Unicorn Toys

Pooping unicorns might not be the first thing you think of when you think of Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps,” but now that a line of excremental toys play a suspiciously familiar tune, they might be a solid number two. Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management aren’t happy about that, and as Reuters reports, BMG is suing the makers of Poopsie Slime Surprise for ripping off “My Humps” with their own song, “My Poops.”
Consequence

In Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World, Everyone Loses: Review

This review is part of our coverage of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It has been updated for its 2023 theatrical release. The Pitch: What happens when tensions between an equally oblivious mother and son (Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, respectively) finally boil over? In Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, the answer is, unfortunately, sort of nothing.
Consequence

SNL Releases Bonkers Aubrey Plaza Promo: Watch

“Because I’m insane and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old,” declares Aubrey Plaza in the newly released teaser video for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. It’s a full-circle moment for the Parks and Rec and White Lotus actress, who once worked as an NBC page and then bombed an audition for SNL early on in her career. Now, she’ll finally get her chance to host the sketch comedy series on the January 21st episode featuring musical guest Sam Smith.
Consequence

Consequence

