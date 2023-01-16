Pooping unicorns might not be the first thing you think of when you think of Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps,” but now that a line of excremental toys play a suspiciously familiar tune, they might be a solid number two. Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management aren’t happy about that, and as Reuters reports, BMG is suing the makers of Poopsie Slime Surprise for ripping off “My Humps” with their own song, “My Poops.”

1 DAY AGO