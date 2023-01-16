ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Princeton commit Skye Belker dominates as Windward gets statement win against Santiago (Corona)

By Lance Smith, SBLive
 5 days ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Windward girls basketball notched one of its best wins of the season on Saturday at the Matt Denning Nike Hoops Classic.

Princeton-bound Skye Belker showed why she's one of the best guards in the state as she led the Wildcats to a 69-48 victory against Santiago (Corona) with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Lagao came up big as both a shot-maker and an energizer with 16 points and a variety of contributions on both sides of the ball. Windward also got timely buckets from Laurel Hinds, and held the Sharks to a tough offensive night.

McKinley Willardson was one of just a couple bright spots for Santiago, putting up 21 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

